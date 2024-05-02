 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Battle update for 2 May 2024

Patch 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14244517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We continue to make significant modifications in preparation for the launch of the Mayhem DLC.

IMPORTANT
First, I must announce that your saved content will be "compromised" and I need to delete old content. I am currently not using the saved games for anything, but I hope to get the system active soon.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2808620/Space_Battle__Mayhem/

Patch Notes:

  • Direct link in the menu to download additional content.
  • Numerical values on the HUD to display health.
  • New indicator on the HUD to locate enemy stations.
  • Groundwork preparation for managing achievements.
  • Bug fixes (Tutorial).

Changed files in this update

Windows Space Battle Content Depot 1309141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link