Patch 0.8.1

We continue to make significant modifications in preparation for the launch of the Mayhem DLC.
IMPORTANT
First, I must announce that your saved content will be "compromised" and I need to delete old content. I am currently not using the saved games for anything, but I hope to get the system active soon.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2808620/Space_Battle__Mayhem/
Patch Notes:
- Direct link in the menu to download additional content.
- Numerical values on the HUD to display health.
- New indicator on the HUD to locate enemy stations.
- Groundwork preparation for managing achievements.
- Bug fixes (Tutorial).
