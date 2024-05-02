Join the Call to the Final Frontier Event and Get Orion Lockboxes!



Commanders!

From May 2 through May 13, embark on a journey like none before. Become part of a unique endeavor to save the stranded U.S.S. Enterprise! Play in a remote-controlled Rover and compete against other crewmembers to gather antimatter stolen from the ship's warp core by a mysterious alien Object. The Mission Progress of the Call to the Final Frontier event will reward you with Star Trek-themed content that includes voiced Commanders James T. Kirk, Spock, and Nyota Uhura, and an Orion Lockbox which may contain various goodies, a Premium vehicle, and more Star Trek items. Purchase more Orion Lockboxes in the in-game Store!

ORION LOCKBOXES

Available from May 2, 2024 at 13:00 UTC until May 13, 2024 at 13:00 UTC

Orion Lockboxes: What Could Be Inside

You can purchase Orion Lockboxes from the in-game Store with a daily limit of 500 Lockboxes. They come in bundles with 5, 25, 50, or 300 Lockboxes and an equal number of missions for ×5 XP.



Each Orion Lockbox will contain a reward from the list below with a certain probability:

One of 10 Tier VIII Premium vehicles , including two brand-new ones: the AAT60 and the Nemesis , the leKpz M 41 90 mm , the GSOR 1010 FB , the 56TP , the AMBT , the Lansen C , the Bofors Tornvagn , the Type 5 Ka-Ri , or the Kampfpanzer 07 RH (2% chance)

, including two brand-new ones: the and the , the , the , the , the , the , the , the , or the (2% chance) One of the following Star Trek-themed items: the "Emissary" 3D style for the AAT60 or a 2D style, crew member, decal, or inscription (25% chance)

for the AAT60 or a 2D style, crew member, decal, or inscription (25% chance) One of the following: Experimental Equipment or components (15% chance)

One of the following: Personal Reserves or credits (50% chance)

One of the following: Crew Book, Days of WoT Premium Account, or Personal Reserves (100% chance)

New Premium Tanks

The possible drops from Orion Lockboxes include two brand-new Tier VIII Premium medium tanks.



The AAT60 is the first of the two new stars of the show. Single-shot damage, DPM, handling, accuracy, shell velocity and penetration values, elevation and depression angles—the AAT60 has it all. Just don’t expose it to enemy fire, and you’ll truly shine.



The Nemesis is the second newcomer, and it’s the embodiment of hull-down play. This tank has excellent frontal turret armor, and its gun has a great maximum depression angle. While its reload time is a little long, the single-shot damage is worth the wait.

