New major update

Improved weather system

Rain will now happen in cloudy weather.

Depending on the intensity of the rain, the grip of the vehicle's tires will be affected, be careful!

New Val Tween 102 vehicle

An extended version of the Val 102 is now available, in two variants:



The crate transporter version, which can handle up do 24 crates at once!



The crane equiped version, for oversized resources.

New placeable buildings

Two new placeable buildings can be built on your company's terrains:



A set of solar panels. These solar panels will provide passive incomes every day, but the amount of income will depend on the daily sunshine duration.



A local contract office, allowing you to check available contracts directly from your company home place, without having to go to the contract office downtown.

Performances

This update also bring a lot of performance improvements and significantly decreases game size and memory foot print!

Here is the full change log:

New content

Rain will now happen in cloudy weather

Rain impacts vehicle tires grip

New vehicle: Val Tween 102 (for crate transport)

New vehicle: Val Tween 102 Crane (equiped with a crane, for oversized resources)

New building: Solar panels. Generate passive income (depending on the daily sun amount)

New building: Local contract office. Allow accessing current contract offers directly from this building



Changes

Make tutorial button more visible when first starting the game (no existing save)

Bug fix

Fix rare random crashes

Fix VRM4 (all versions) being listed in the XL Resource category

Fix VRM4 Tranpsporter version being able to load passengers

Fix buildings incorrectly renamed if the player owns several instances

Fix random issues (system stop working after a random amount of time)

Fix random issues with traffic vehicles

Performances