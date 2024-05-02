Announcing Train Simulator Classic 2024

Arriving soon for the 15th Anniversary year, Train Simulator Classic 2024 takes you on a journey to five countries across over 450 km of rails. Read on to find out more about the routes included in this year’s refresh, the extras with the Deluxe Edition, and the new Rail Subscription option.

Train Simulator Classic 2024

To celebrate 15 years of the simulation, this year’s route refresh features five countries with some of our most popular routes together for the first time. Explore the picturesque North Wales Coast Line in the UK. Travel through the Saxony countryside in Germany with Bahnsrecke Riesa – Dresden. Head to the USA capital and ride the bustling Northeast Corridor with NEC Washington DC. Race through breathtaking scenery in France with LGV Marseille - Avignon. And discover the stunning Alpine landscape of Austria with Mittenwaldbahn.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition of Train Simulator Classic 2024 adds three additional locomotives and 15 exclusive new scenarios created for this release. On these new scenarios you will take control of the futuristic looking Pennsylvania Railroad Class GG1 with its striking art deco shell on NEC Washington DC. Travel at high-speed aboard the DB BR 411 'ICE-T' with services on Riesa - Dresden or Mittenwaldbahn. And step on to the footplate of a British steam legend, the LNER Peppercorn Class A2 'Blue Peter' for a rail tour Special on North Wales Coast Line.

Rail Subscription

Get more out of Train Simulator Classic with the optional Rail Subscription. The perfect way to get started with the ultimate railway hobby, this new way to play includes the Train Simulator Classic 2024 base game along with a selection of curated routes and locomotives ready to play. Featuring community favourites and developer picks the add-ons will give you a wide range of experiences covering multiple eras, traction types and services. We’ll be revealing the routes and locos that will be in the Rail Subscription in the coming week.

Alongside all of this, you can also look forward to a free update to the base game at launch that features performance improvements and fixes from the recent Public Beta. The Beta will remain available up until the launch of Train Simulator Classic 2024.

Look out for more information on Train Simulator Classic 2024 in the coming weeks, you can also read an FAQ (external link) with more information.