1.0 Release Discount—40% off!

Oy Rulers!

The Early Access has now come to an end, to celebrate the new update with the full release, we're offering a 40% discount from today to May 16.

This is another milestone for us, and we hope you are as excited as we are about the new content! Ready your blade for the Civil War!

Special sale—40%

Become the most powerful House in Calderia! Manage your noble family members, develop your fiefdom, and nurture diplomatic relations. Get the game at a discount until May 16.

Player-driven development - Share your feedback!

Your suggestions and ideas are always considered. We have implemented some of them, and your contribution helped us improve the game. Thank you for your words, reviews, and posts, we really appreciate them!

You can read 1.0 update patch note with all the details regarding the Civil War, overall balance, and other changes!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1812910/view/4216008828232832153

Curious about what changed during Early Access? You can read our recap here!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1812910/view/4173223997939831068

Support us by leaving a review!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1812910/Great_Houses_of_Calderia/