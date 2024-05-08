The game is now available in Brazilian Portuguese!

Hello, friends!

We have great news! The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante is now fully translated into Brazilian Portuguese - the new language is already available in the game! Along with its addition, we also fixed many strings in other languages.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1272160/The_Life_and_Suffering_of_Sir_Brante/

Embark on a lifelong journey where every choice has real consequences: from breaking family ties to rewriting the established laws of the entire Empire - and perhaps the Universe itself. There are many possibilities around: which path will you choose and where will it lead you? It's up to you.

Difficult decisions, hostility, love and great turmoil await you in this award-winning game, developed by Sever and acclaimed for its outstanding story. Once again we want to thank all of you - our dedicated community of players - for playing from all over the world and supporting us, this helps a lot and makes it possible for new languages to appear in the game. Thank you for staying with us!

We would also like to remind you that we have an active community on Discord, where you can always find like-minded people with whom you can chat, discuss the game and the history of the world, and also find out the latest news. Join us!