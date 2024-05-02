 Skip to content

Wartales update for 2 May 2024

Patch Notes 02/05/2024

Patch Notes 02/05/2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wartales v1.0.34584

Base

General

  • Fixed several UI issues, including:

    • Paths menu which wasn’t properly displayed for some languages
    • Controller UI that didn’t match with the actual inputs

  • Fixed an issue with overloaded prisons

World

  • Fixed pitons after recent updates

Co-op

  • Fixed some crashes
  • Fixed minor UI issues

Camp

  • Fixed camp equipments and companion’s position changing

Pirates of Belerion

Battle

  • Fixed duel animation

The Tavern Opens

Profession

  • Fixed several bugs linked to specialities

