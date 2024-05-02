Patch Notes 02/05/2024

Wartales v1.0.34584
Base
General
Fixed several UI issues, including:
- Paths menu which wasn’t properly displayed for some languages
- Controller UI that didn’t match with the actual inputs
Fixed an issue with overloaded prisons
World
- Fixed pitons after recent updates
Co-op
- Fixed some crashes
- Fixed minor UI issues
Camp
- Fixed camp equipments and companion’s position changing
Pirates of Belerion
Battle
- Fixed duel animation
The Tavern Opens
Profession
- Fixed several bugs linked to specialities
