Goat Simulator 3 update for 8 May 2024

Patch Notes: v.1.0.5.8

Patch Notes: v.1.0.5.8 · Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
A lil patch for the PC and console gang

Updates:

  • Removed the anniversary menu – it's baack to its original form. Don’t worry, all in-game anniversary additions are still in there and will not disappear
  • This version includes a fix to the radar widgets for WinGDK/XSX. I have no idea what this means

Build: 340157

Coffee Stain North

