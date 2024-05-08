Patch Notes: v.1.0.5.8

Share · View all patches · Build 14244092 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy

A lil patch for the PC and console gang

Updates:

Removed the anniversary menu – it's baack to its original form. Don’t worry, all in-game anniversary additions are still in there and will not disappear

This version includes a fix to the radar widgets for WinGDK/XSX. I have no idea what this means

Build: 340157

Until we meet again,

Coffee Stain North

