Patch Notes: v.1.0.5.8

A lil patch for the PC and console gang
Updates:
- Removed the anniversary menu – it's baack to its original form. Don’t worry, all in-game anniversary additions are still in there and will not disappear
- This version includes a fix to the radar widgets for WinGDK/XSX. I have no idea what this means
Build: 340157
Play now, regret later:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/850190/Goat_Simulator_3/
Until we meet again,
Coffee Stain North
If you want to be more up-to-date with development or just need more chaos in your life, then consider checking out our other social media:
Changed files in this update