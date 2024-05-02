 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 2 May 2024

Test Branch Update (1.1.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 14244060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

If you notice any bug or issue, please report it from the game or reply to this post.

Improvements

  • Optimized memory usage in the main menu
  • Integrated the latest community translations

Fixes

  • Fixed the perks used in a previously failed campaign mission appearing in the new one
  • Fixed some skirmish missions being playable before unlocking them
  • Fixed the cancel button still present in the squad selection menu after deleting the currently selected squad

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 14244060
Windows No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link