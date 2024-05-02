Test Branch Update (1.1.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 14244060 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

If you notice any bug or issue, please report it from the game or reply to this post.

Improvements

Optimized memory usage in the main menu

Integrated the latest community translations

Fixes

Fixed the perks used in a previously failed campaign mission appearing in the new one

Fixed some skirmish missions being playable before unlocking them

Fixed the cancel button still present in the squad selection menu after deleting the currently selected squad

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.