🍞 Patch 3.2 is freshly baked 🍞

Patch 3.2 is now available!

It includes many bug fixes, quality of life improvements and some fixes concerning several levels and side quests.

We will continue to gather your feedback and deliver the best gaming experience possible! Feel free to check out the full patch notes below!

Fixed "Well-traveled" achievement being impossible to unlock.

Fixed "Physiologus" achievement progression becoming stuck, making the achievement impossible to unlock.

Fixed "Insane Collector" achievement progression becoming stuck on 96/97.

Fixed "Pro Excavator" achievement counter that sometimes didn't progress when digging some dirt piles.

Modified the condition to unlock the Blessing of Will.

Changed the button displayed in the description for Feast.

Fixed the display of weapon names in the weapon menu.

Changed the choice box scaling when using a symbol-based language.

Fixed doors being interactable just after encountering an enemy, causing softlock in combat.

Fixed doors not stopping Buddies' ability when crossing them, allowing the player to walk around during Lint's ability.

Fixed dirt mounds items being permanently missable if entering a fight or exiting the level before picking them up.

Fixed Loaf becoming unable to interact and potentially softlocking if trying to eat an item while using the 4th Buddy's ability.

Fixed Basement's transition to Secret Cellar displaying a non-localized text.

Fixed an issue where Loaf was given back the ability to move too soon when buying battle cards in the shop in Chancy Chasm that could result in various blockers.

Fixed an issue where skipping the last cutscene before chapter 4 could result in a visual bug and a possible blocker.

Inputs have been disabled during the credits when skipping the last cutscene.

Can no longer jump into the water while triggering the cutscene in the Great Trunk.

Fixed Godfrey's quest dialogue bubbles.

Fixed the check for the golden save file texture.

Fixed the loading from a save file into the Undergrowth Threshold.

Changed the default request to a localized line.

Disabled input on game over buttons clicked and disabled the pause menu after dying from a battle.

Fixed Boon alphabetical filter button issue for all languages.

Disabled buddy ability & buddy switch during the trials.

Disabled enemy encounters when starting a transition to another level.

Fixed a camera issue when giving an item for all the gathering sidequests.

Dirt mounds won't spawn duplicate boons.

Fix the issue where sometimes in Coldstock cottage the walls would disappear.

Added auto-saves after the peace talks cutscene in Lapwing Village, after Yagi's ability cutscene, after meeting Chloe's family, and after recruiting the fourth party member.

Fixed an issue where only the equipped buddy was healed when using rest areas.

Save Repair: Fixes the progression of "Racing Through the Mines" and adds missing sparks to the player's inventory.

The Holy Highlands map is now unlocked immediately after the introductory cutscene.

Changed the NPC dialogues in the summit after the campfire segment.

Fixed the objectives for "Racing Through the Mines" being reset when it gets canceled upon triggering a cutscene in Royal Town.

Give reward for sidequest “The Crow Code” through save fix if needed.

Save File Repair: added a check for "Sweet Success" to bypass the requirements and let stuck players finish it. Also added a cutscene check for a specific softlock in Royal Town during the Jester segment post chapter 3 caused by old issues.

Modified the way the platform in Modern Factory is handled when coming back to the level.

Tweaked the dialogue radius for Cornelius in Ground Floor, and the Coo in Cackle Coast.

Fixed collisions in Memory Core allowing the player to continuously respawn out of the map and be softlocked.

Fixed Shivery Caves' south exit transition being labeled as going to "Shivery Caves" instead of "High-Ice Hamlet".

Fixed a Save Point in Arteries that sometimes wouldn't work when coming out of the teleporter next to it.

Fixed transition from Secret Cellar to Basement being labeled as going to "Secret Cellar" instead of "Basement".

Tweaks to the teleport location of Loaf and the camera volumes in the bakery and in the sewers.

Fixed out of bounds in the introductory segment of the royal castle.

Thank you for your support. If you have any questions or bug reports, do not hesitate to report it on Steam Community Hub or send your request with your game save file with all the details (videos, screenshots) to support@wildartsgames.com!

