Share · View all patches · Build 14243939 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 13:09:33 UTC by Wendy

A marker was placed where the bed was, so that we could see the bed and find our home more easily.

Added the ability to exit screens with the "ESC" key

Changed the wording and order of tasks with incorrect wording.

We continue to develop faster with the feedback we receive from you.

Thank you for your support