Internet Cafe Evolution update for 2 May 2024

Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.3.0)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Urgent optimization has been made to the display performance in an attempt to prevent some players from getting stuck due to excessive graphics card usage.

