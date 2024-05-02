 Skip to content

FateChessboard update for 2 May 2024

May 2nd Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14243785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New: Assassin [Skill: Ghost Step] - Action points set to 99, can only be used twice.
  • New: [Skill: Bonfire] - Reduces the strength of all enemies and restores additional health when entering a bonfire level for each skill owned.
  • New: [Curse: Flesh Armor] - Gain an amount of armor equivalent to health value.
  • New: [Relic: Dragon Claw] - Gain +1 strength for every 1 point of damage received.
  • New: [Relic: Wings] - Maximum action points +1.
  • New: [Relic: Butterfly Wings] - Action points randomly between 2 to 5 each turn.
  • New: [Event: Old Well]
  • New: [Event: Swift Force]
  • New: Talent: Rare relics will be sold in shops.
  • New: Talent: Legendary relics will be sold in shops.
  • New: Talent: Rare skills will be sold in shops.
  • New: Talent: Legendary skills will be sold in shops.
  • Adjustment: After choosing skills, the game starts immediately instead of returning to the character selection screen.
  • Adjustment: [Skill: Accumulate] - Increased the damage increment.
  • Adjustment: [Skill: Filch] - Steals target's gold, and the target gains strength from being enraged.
  • Adjustment: [Skill: Metamorphose] - Decreased vampiric percentage.
  • Fix: [Skill: Retreat] - Bug where it would also work in boss levels.
  • Fix: [Skill: Retreat] - Bug where you could collect rewards by quitting and restarting the game after a successful retreat.
  • Fix: Bug where negative monster strength would not take effect.
  • Fix: [Skill: Filch] - Bug where the amount of gold stolen was not random.
  • Fix: [Skill: Infinite Blade] - Bug where the attack damage was not affected by the number of uses.

