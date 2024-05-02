- New: Assassin [Skill: Ghost Step] - Action points set to 99, can only be used twice.
- New: [Skill: Bonfire] - Reduces the strength of all enemies and restores additional health when entering a bonfire level for each skill owned.
- New: [Curse: Flesh Armor] - Gain an amount of armor equivalent to health value.
- New: [Relic: Dragon Claw] - Gain +1 strength for every 1 point of damage received.
- New: [Relic: Wings] - Maximum action points +1.
- New: [Relic: Butterfly Wings] - Action points randomly between 2 to 5 each turn.
- New: [Event: Old Well]
- New: [Event: Swift Force]
- New: Talent: Rare relics will be sold in shops.
- New: Talent: Legendary relics will be sold in shops.
- New: Talent: Rare skills will be sold in shops.
- New: Talent: Legendary skills will be sold in shops.
- Adjustment: After choosing skills, the game starts immediately instead of returning to the character selection screen.
- Adjustment: [Skill: Accumulate] - Increased the damage increment.
- Adjustment: [Skill: Filch] - Steals target's gold, and the target gains strength from being enraged.
- Adjustment: [Skill: Metamorphose] - Decreased vampiric percentage.
- Fix: [Skill: Retreat] - Bug where it would also work in boss levels.
- Fix: [Skill: Retreat] - Bug where you could collect rewards by quitting and restarting the game after a successful retreat.
- Fix: Bug where negative monster strength would not take effect.
- Fix: [Skill: Filch] - Bug where the amount of gold stolen was not random.
- Fix: [Skill: Infinite Blade] - Bug where the attack damage was not affected by the number of uses.
FateChessboard update for 2 May 2024
May 2nd Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2330041
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2330042
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update