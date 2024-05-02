7.00 Public Beta 4 now available

We're moving closer to the 7.00 release of X4: Foundations and have now released the latest beta version, 7.00 Beta 4, for testing. We appreciate the feedback you've provided to date and thank you for your continued support as we approach this important update. You can find the changelog for this new version at the end of this announcement. Thank you for your commitment.
How Do I Take Part in the Public Beta?
Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 7.00 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum - no registration required - to find the relevant information.
Please share your feedback / bug report in our Public Beta Feedback forum. Before doing so, please make sure you read the Public Beta Rules and Information, which you can find in a sticky thread at the top of that forum.
7.00 Public Beta 4 Changelog
(visit our forum for the full 7.00 changelog overview)
-
[Beta 4] Added option to override ware baskets of subordinates with trade assignments.
-
[Beta 4] Added indication of critical wares to AutoTrade default behaviour.
-
[Beta 4] Added more details to Timelines start menu entry (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Changed start menu to put Load Game option back into top level (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Changed radial menu setup dropdown in Controls menu (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Changed white flash effect when opening menu to more subtle colour.
-
[Beta 4] Removed UI glow from Ship scanning elements (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Improved ending of Combat Scenario to be less confusing.
-
[Beta 4] Improved Station Design Simulator environment.
-
[Beta 4] Improved guided missile accuracy against certain targets.
-
[Beta 4] Improved capital ship combat movement (further improvement in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Improved auto-aim targeting on engines, shields and turrets.
-
[Beta 4] Improved visibility of defence modules in station build menu (further improvement in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Improved readability of target monitor while using ship modes (further improvement in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Improved quantity and locations of Xenon Defence Stations (in new games only).
-
[Beta 4] Improved support for joysticks with more than 32 buttons (up to 64 buttons per device supported).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed passenger transport mission sometimes asking to pick up passenger from invalid location.
-
[Beta 4] Fixed Combat Scenario not being completable (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed destroyed ship equipment being paid for when selling ships.
-
[Beta 4] Fixed station-based traders trading with empty ware basket.
-
[Beta 4] Fixed autopilot being active after teleporting to ship.
-
[Beta 4] Fixed ships and drones docking without properly avoiding object they are docking with on path to dock (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed abandoned ships continuing to move (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed some ships being frozen above docks after loading savegame (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed crew transfer not working with Xenon PE and SE (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed people in ownerless space suits ejecting out of player-owned ships (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed certain supplemental input devices (e.g. VPC Control Panel) not being detected as joystick.
-
[Beta 4] Fixed menu crash when changing input modifiers under certain circumstances (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed target monitor remaining hidden after opening menu (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed alignment of docking UI in external view (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 4] Fixed Head Movement Intensity game option not being applied to camera shaking.
Changed depots in nightly branch