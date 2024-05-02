7.00 Public Beta 4 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 14243756 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're moving closer to the 7.00 release of X4: Foundations and have now released the latest beta version, 7.00 Beta 4, for testing. We appreciate the feedback you've provided to date and thank you for your continued support as we approach this important update. You can find the changelog for this new version at the end of this announcement. Thank you for your commitment.

How Do I Take Part in the Public Beta?

Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 7.00 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum - no registration required - to find the relevant information.

Please share your feedback / bug report in our Public Beta Feedback forum. Before doing so, please make sure you read the Public Beta Rules and Information, which you can find in a sticky thread at the top of that forum.

7.00 Public Beta 4 Changelog

(visit our forum for the full 7.00 changelog overview)