- Added historic past and future events that you can load directly: comet flybys, solar eclipses and lunar eclipses. You can load them from either the start screen or from the restart menu.
- Added the blue giants Achernar, Acrux, and Hadar, as well as the red giant Aldebaran, in their correct Milky Way locations.
- Added custom clouds (textures menu p.6). It gives some control over the shape, color and movement of the clouds.
Solar System Simulator update for 2 May 2024
new Version 0.266
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2355331
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2355332
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update