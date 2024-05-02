 Skip to content

Solar System Simulator update for 2 May 2024

new Version 0.266

Share · View all patches · Build 14243747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added historic past and future events that you can load directly: comet flybys, solar eclipses and lunar eclipses. You can load them from either the start screen or from the restart menu.
  • Added the blue giants Achernar, Acrux, and Hadar, as well as the red giant Aldebaran, in their correct Milky Way locations.
  • Added custom clouds (textures menu p.6). It gives some control over the shape, color and movement of the clouds.

