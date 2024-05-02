 Skip to content

BIOMORPH update for 2 May 2024

Update notes for Patch 1.4.26559

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes - Patch 1.4.26559

CHANGES

  • Accessibility: Introduced a new section within the Pause Menu specifically for accessibility settings.
  • Accessibility: Added option to disable losing money on death.
  • Accessibility: Added a game-wide option to increase damage output to help players in combat.
  • Accessibility: Added a game-wide defense enhancement option to reduce incoming damage.
  • FPS Limit Options: Introduced adjustable frame rate limits with settings for 30, 60, 120, 144, 240 FPS, and an unlimited option.
  • Menu Navigation Improvement: Enhanced menu navigation to automatically return to the last visited screen upon reopening the menu.
  • Quit Game Confirmation: Added a confirmation step for quitting the game to prevent accidental exits.
  • Return to Title Confirmation: Added a confirmation step before returning to the title screen to prevent accidental exits.

BUG FIXES

  • Alarm VFX: Fixed a bug where alarm visual effects would remain active when re-entering the Core.
  • Balance: Reduced the damage output from Gorgerzer to improve gameplay balance.
  • Biomorph: The progress value in the menu is now correctly capped.
  • Biomorph: Addressed an issue where Muttler's dash up attack could become stuck.
  • Biomorph: Corrected the damage output for Fubirang at rank 2.
  • Biomorph: Fixed a bug causing Parasling to lose charges at rank 3.
  • Camera Shake: Resolved an issue where the camera would continue shaking after returning to the title screen.
  • Chips: Fixed the Ferrox Specter chip to ensure it triggers an additional bounce at rank 3.
  • Dialogue: Fixed a bug causing infinite dialogue triggers with certain NPCs.
  • Dustborough DNA Door: Fixed an issue preventing the DNA door in Dustborough from unlocking correctly.
  • Falling Ground: Fixed an issue where interactions would not trigger correctly while attacking.
  • Map: Added a missing Aberror to the Sentinel Complex's golden room conditions.
  • Memento: Resolved an issue where the Positive Solenoid Memento was not functioning as intended when used with a Ferrox Field chip to prevent damage.
  • Menu: Resolved an issue where the controller remap option was not being correctly disabled when no controller is connected.
  • Out of Bounds: Addressed an out-of-bounds error occurring when returning to the title screen and reloading a game.
  • Respawn: Corrected the respawn position of Oddwing to prevent spawning under spike pits.
  • Scargatos: Added missing Scargatos in Mémé's house that were not appearing as intended.

