Souls : "위령" update for 2 May 2024

1.3.0 Update

1.3.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. We updated the game based on Gamer experience.

Thank you for sharing your valuable play and experience.

    • Difficulty details adjusted and changed
    • Added settings window contents
    • Add shader to display items
    • Added goal guidance UI
    • Added number of souls according to difficulty level
    • Difficulty significantly lowered from ‘Easy’
    • Added camera battery and soul count UI
    • Change font
    • Simple addition of initial controls and story line
    • Sound normalization
    • Placement of items that can reduce camera damage
    • Added soul appearance
    • Add and change dialogue text
    • Added ending event when completing normal or higher difficulty
    • ‘Sit Key’ => Changed to ‘Breath Hold + Sit’
    • Operation 'Shift' => Changed to running
    • Change the appearance of the Negro and add a death event
      • Other detailed changes

Information on difficulty level can be found at the link below.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_16Vw8_9VKbduI1U9U_X2Q-rZKbvq2fuR5DIQ1L5Ev0/edit?usp=sharing

+ All sounds that appear in the game were found after searching on “FreeSound.” Only CC0 posts were used.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2769061
  • Loading history…
