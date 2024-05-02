1.3.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14243592 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 13:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for sharing your valuable play and experience.

Difficulty details adjusted and changed

Added settings window contents

Add shader to display items

Added goal guidance UI

Added number of souls according to difficulty level

Difficulty significantly lowered from ‘Easy’

Added camera battery and soul count UI

Change font

Simple addition of initial controls and story line

Sound normalization

Placement of items that can reduce camera damage

Added soul appearance

Add and change dialogue text

Added ending event when completing normal or higher difficulty

‘Sit Key’ => Changed to ‘Breath Hold + Sit’

Operation 'Shift' => Changed to running

Change the appearance of the Negro and add a death event

Other detailed changes



Information on difficulty level can be found at the link below.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_16Vw8_9VKbduI1U9U_X2Q-rZKbvq2fuR5DIQ1L5Ev0/edit?usp=sharing

+ All sounds that appear in the game were found after searching on “FreeSound.” Only CC0 posts were used.