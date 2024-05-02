1.3.0 Update

Hello. We updated the game based on Gamer experience.
Thank you for sharing your valuable play and experience.
- Difficulty details adjusted and changed
- Added settings window contents
- Add shader to display items
- Added goal guidance UI
- Added number of souls according to difficulty level
- Difficulty significantly lowered from ‘Easy’
- Added camera battery and soul count UI
- Change font
- Simple addition of initial controls and story line
- Sound normalization
- Placement of items that can reduce camera damage
- Added soul appearance
- Add and change dialogue text
- Added ending event when completing normal or higher difficulty
- ‘Sit Key’ => Changed to ‘Breath Hold + Sit’
- Operation 'Shift' => Changed to running
- Change the appearance of the Negro and add a death event
-
- Other detailed changes
Information on difficulty level can be found at the link below.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_16Vw8_9VKbduI1U9U_X2Q-rZKbvq2fuR5DIQ1L5Ev0/edit?usp=sharing
+ All sounds that appear in the game were found after searching on “FreeSound.” Only CC0 posts were used.
