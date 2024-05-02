 Skip to content

Revive & Prosper update for 2 May 2024

Fast Forward Update v 0.14.20

Share · View all patches · Build 14243537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Revivers,

Today is the day when your wishes come true!

We’re giving you Fast Forward along with several fixes and improvements.

Here’s the full list of release notes:

  • Added a fast-forward feature with an integrated debugger for clear issues
  • The camera now focuses on factories with warnings after you click on them
  • Implemented multiple fixes to the soil cannon
  • Rebalanced vegetable growth and yields
  • Corrected storage issues; characters now transport items when filters are changed
  • Addressed issues with golems sometimes not recharging and becoming stuck during factory production
  • Adjusted decompose times for High-Tech golems
  • Added Space food to the Cauldron
  • Made minor adjustments to the value of items used in UFO encounters
  • Enhanced the visibility of electric cables
  • Made other minor rebalancing changes
  • Updated translations for better clarity

Hope you will enjoy the fast forward feature and other improvements.
Let us know in comments or on Discord.

team Revive & Prosper

