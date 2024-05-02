 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blacklight update for 2 May 2024

Patch Notes v1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14243490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Changes
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
【Common】
???
Press D on the character select screen...?
　Pressing the D button on the character select screen...?
　Throwing shortcut button (A+B) changes to a special move during a match.
　Not available in Arcade Mode.

Jump
　When back-jump after dash-jump,
　Fixed a bug that increased stiffness when back-jump after dash-jump.

Recovery
　Altitude can be adjusted by up/down input.

Damage State
　Graphics are now blacked out when down and unable to pursue
　The time to get up is now displayed above the character.

Jump landing
　Fixed a bug in the air status.

Guard gauge
　Removed time recovery
　Changed to recover when combo time is more than 4 seconds.

Replay
　Maximum number of replays to be saved (max. 35 files, deleted from old replays)

Network
Input delay can be changed from 1 or 2.
Changed data display position to upper left.
　(Because it was difficult to see the gauge on the 2P side)
Fixed a problem that caused synchronization errors when switching scenes.

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

[CHARACTER CHANGES]

↓Cornell

HP
1000 > 980

Sliding
Remove Special Move Cancel on single hit

Duel Kick
Add ↓+D version

↑Helios

Jump A
Add continuous hit cancel on air hit or block

EX Special Moves
Add Super Cancel (except for Photon Blaster)
Added EX Special Move > EX Special Move cancel route
Photon Charge
Decrease charge speed in first half of motion
Increase charge speed in second half of motion
Changed to disable when Photon Blaster is still on screen

Photon Blaster (D version)
Gauge recovery reduced (450 > 150)

Photon Assault (D version)
Changed to a multi-stage move
Wall bounce distance increased

Aerial Photon Assault (D version)
Can be cancelled with an EX Special Move after landing and before the attack

Photon Crash (D version)
Invincibility time and large counter hit detection removed
Cannot be blocked in mid-air
Reduced bite detection
Changed to a multi-stage move

Photon Blade
Increased advantage frames for upward hits with the sword

↓ bouncer

Jump B
Increased fall speed after the second hit in the air

Jump C
Hardness of landing increased (+1)
Fixed a bug that if Jump C is performed during a 2-step jump,
Fixed a bug that prevented the next jump from being a 2-step jump.
Fixed a bug that when performing a Jump C during a high jump, the next jump would not have the high jump attribute,
Fixed a bug that caused the high jump attribute to be saved on the next jump.
Increased movement distance when lever is pressed.
Increased damage (150 > 160)
Reduced added damage (50 > 20)
Increased gauge recovery (170 > 180)

Quake
Changed to lower > upper
Bounce Down removed

C Knee Butt
Large counter hit judgment added until the end of the movement

Heat My Soul
When the gauge is used during reinforcement,
Reinforcement time is reduced depending on the technique.
Changed to display reinforcement time as a bar.

↑Ein

Jump A
Add continuous hit cancel on air hit or guard

Jump C
Extended attack judgment

Set up
Increase advantage frames on hit or guard
(Hit 28 > 32, Guard 28 > 30)
Changed so that it moves off-screen when fired.

↓dan

Standing C
Reduce duration to 4 > 3
Reduced inner attack judgments

Shooting (common D)
Guard gauge reduction (60 > 40 on the ground, 120 > 100 in the air)

Shooting (Standing D)
Attack judgment is reduced.

Shooting (Crouching D)
Hardness increased (37 > 38)

A Penetrating bullet
Hardness increase (37 > 38)

B Penetrating bullet
Reloading of bullets changed to normal bullets

Rapid fire
Increased damage when all bullets are reinforced

↓ Shuichi

Overhead kick
Increase hit/guard hardness (+1)

Light wind moon
Change post-hit status

Changed files in this update

Depot 2244621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link