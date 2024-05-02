Patch Notes v1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14243490 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 12:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Changes

【Common】

Throwing shortcut button (A+B) changes to a special move during a match.

Not available in Arcade Mode.

Jump

When back-jump after dash-jump,

Fixed a bug that increased stiffness when back-jump after dash-jump.

Recovery

Altitude can be adjusted by up/down input.

Damage State

Graphics are now blacked out when down and unable to pursue

The time to get up is now displayed above the character.

Jump landing

Fixed a bug in the air status.

Guard gauge

Removed time recovery

Changed to recover when combo time is more than 4 seconds.

Replay

Maximum number of replays to be saved (max. 35 files, deleted from old replays)

Network

Input delay can be changed from 1 or 2.

Changed data display position to upper left.

(Because it was difficult to see the gauge on the 2P side)

Fixed a problem that caused synchronization errors when switching scenes.

[CHARACTER CHANGES]

↓Cornell

HP

1000 > 980

Sliding

Remove Special Move Cancel on single hit

Duel Kick

Add ↓+D version

↑Helios

Jump A

Add continuous hit cancel on air hit or block

EX Special Moves

Add Super Cancel (except for Photon Blaster)

Added EX Special Move > EX Special Move cancel route

Photon Charge

Decrease charge speed in first half of motion

Increase charge speed in second half of motion

Changed to disable when Photon Blaster is still on screen

Photon Blaster (D version)

Gauge recovery reduced (450 > 150)

Photon Assault (D version)

Changed to a multi-stage move

Wall bounce distance increased

Aerial Photon Assault (D version)

Can be cancelled with an EX Special Move after landing and before the attack

Photon Crash (D version)

Invincibility time and large counter hit detection removed

Cannot be blocked in mid-air

Reduced bite detection

Changed to a multi-stage move

Photon Blade

Increased advantage frames for upward hits with the sword

↓ bouncer

Jump B

Increased fall speed after the second hit in the air

Jump C

Hardness of landing increased (+1)

Fixed a bug that if Jump C is performed during a 2-step jump,

Fixed a bug that prevented the next jump from being a 2-step jump.

Fixed a bug that when performing a Jump C during a high jump, the next jump would not have the high jump attribute,

Fixed a bug that caused the high jump attribute to be saved on the next jump.

Increased movement distance when lever is pressed.

Increased damage (150 > 160)

Reduced added damage (50 > 20)

Increased gauge recovery (170 > 180)

Quake

Changed to lower > upper

Bounce Down removed

C Knee Butt

Large counter hit judgment added until the end of the movement

Heat My Soul

When the gauge is used during reinforcement,

Reinforcement time is reduced depending on the technique.

Changed to display reinforcement time as a bar.

↑Ein

Jump A

Add continuous hit cancel on air hit or guard

Jump C

Extended attack judgment

Set up

Increase advantage frames on hit or guard

(Hit 28 > 32, Guard 28 > 30)

Changed so that it moves off-screen when fired.

↓dan

Standing C

Reduce duration to 4 > 3

Reduced inner attack judgments

Shooting (common D)

Guard gauge reduction (60 > 40 on the ground, 120 > 100 in the air)

Shooting (Standing D)

Attack judgment is reduced.

Shooting (Crouching D)

Hardness increased (37 > 38)

A Penetrating bullet

Hardness increase (37 > 38)

B Penetrating bullet

Reloading of bullets changed to normal bullets

Rapid fire

Increased damage when all bullets are reinforced

↓ Shuichi

Overhead kick

Increase hit/guard hardness (+1)

Light wind moon

Change post-hit status