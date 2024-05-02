Patch Notes v1.1.2

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Changes
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
【Common】
Press D on the character select screen...?
Pressing the D button on the character select screen...?
Throwing shortcut button (A+B) changes to a special move during a match.
Not available in Arcade Mode.
Jump
When back-jump after dash-jump,
Fixed a bug that increased stiffness when back-jump after dash-jump.
Recovery
Altitude can be adjusted by up/down input.
Damage State
Graphics are now blacked out when down and unable to pursue
The time to get up is now displayed above the character.
Jump landing
Fixed a bug in the air status.
Guard gauge
Removed time recovery
Changed to recover when combo time is more than 4 seconds.
Replay
Maximum number of replays to be saved (max. 35 files, deleted from old replays)
Network
Input delay can be changed from 1 or 2.
Changed data display position to upper left.
(Because it was difficult to see the gauge on the 2P side)
Fixed a problem that caused synchronization errors when switching scenes.
Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
[CHARACTER CHANGES]
↓Cornell
HP
1000 > 980
Sliding
Remove Special Move Cancel on single hit
Duel Kick
Add ↓+D version
↑Helios
Jump A
Add continuous hit cancel on air hit or block
EX Special Moves
Add Super Cancel (except for Photon Blaster)
Added EX Special Move > EX Special Move cancel route
Photon Charge
Decrease charge speed in first half of motion
Increase charge speed in second half of motion
Changed to disable when Photon Blaster is still on screen
Photon Blaster (D version)
Gauge recovery reduced (450 > 150)
Photon Assault (D version)
Changed to a multi-stage move
Wall bounce distance increased
Aerial Photon Assault (D version)
Can be cancelled with an EX Special Move after landing and before the attack
Photon Crash (D version)
Invincibility time and large counter hit detection removed
Cannot be blocked in mid-air
Reduced bite detection
Changed to a multi-stage move
Photon Blade
Increased advantage frames for upward hits with the sword
↓ bouncer
Jump B
Increased fall speed after the second hit in the air
Jump C
Hardness of landing increased (+1)
Fixed a bug that if Jump C is performed during a 2-step jump,
Fixed a bug that prevented the next jump from being a 2-step jump.
Fixed a bug that when performing a Jump C during a high jump, the next jump would not have the high jump attribute,
Fixed a bug that caused the high jump attribute to be saved on the next jump.
Increased movement distance when lever is pressed.
Increased damage (150 > 160)
Reduced added damage (50 > 20)
Increased gauge recovery (170 > 180)
Quake
Changed to lower > upper
Bounce Down removed
C Knee Butt
Large counter hit judgment added until the end of the movement
Heat My Soul
When the gauge is used during reinforcement,
Reinforcement time is reduced depending on the technique.
Changed to display reinforcement time as a bar.
↑Ein
Jump A
Add continuous hit cancel on air hit or guard
Jump C
Extended attack judgment
Set up
Increase advantage frames on hit or guard
(Hit 28 > 32, Guard 28 > 30)
Changed so that it moves off-screen when fired.
↓dan
Standing C
Reduce duration to 4 > 3
Reduced inner attack judgments
Shooting (common D)
Guard gauge reduction (60 > 40 on the ground, 120 > 100 in the air)
Shooting (Standing D)
Attack judgment is reduced.
Shooting (Crouching D)
Hardness increased (37 > 38)
A Penetrating bullet
Hardness increase (37 > 38)
B Penetrating bullet
Reloading of bullets changed to normal bullets
Rapid fire
Increased damage when all bullets are reinforced
↓ Shuichi
Overhead kick
Increase hit/guard hardness (+1)
Light wind moon
Change post-hit status
