May Update - Patch v0.43.4

A new dawn breaks over your tribes, and with those first rays of sunlight comes hope - and a patch. The hope, you’ll have to manage on your own, but for the patch notes, we got your back.

This update focuses heavily on replayability and balancing difficulty throughout the game’s acts.

We’re just one more month away from the full release and are so excited to have you with us this far on our journey. Make sure to check in on the game and get a feel for all the changes before the 1.0 release!

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the changes coming in the May update.

Patch Notes

Discontent & Tribe Growth

A series of act modifier effects have been introduced that multiplies the discontent from unsatisfied needs (Act 2: x1.15 / Act 3: x1.3 / Act 4: x1.5 / Act 5: x2)

Additionally, tribe growth is cut down in Act 5 by 90%.

A base tribe growth change has been introduced, that roughly translates to 20% more tribe growth

These changes result in more growth early and less growth late and basically no more growth during Act 5 (so no more cheesing [spoiler]the Cataclysm[/spoiler] by outgrowing sacrifices)

Outpost Pacing

Required Journey steps to fully uncover an outer quadrant has been halved from 12 to 6

Outpost & Trade Caravan speed has been increased greatly

Outer Quadrant resource spawn locations have been pulled together a bit

Animal herds have gotten a Map icon, so you can consider them in your outpost placement

A series of exploration centered events has been added that can aid in uncovering the ideal quadrant for your strategy

Starvation Perk

Starvation has a much longer grace period before it can kill someone (from ~half a day to a full day) and scales a bit slower. Shock is much less deadly as a consequence

Forest Regrowth

Forests can now regrow (slowly) even if you cut them down completely

Overall regrowth has been accelerated a bit in the baseline by tweaking various factors

The Forestry building upgrade might seem nerfed on paper (from 75% to 50%), but it now applies to all growth factors

Overall you can push the forest boundary slightly slower now, and careful management of your forests can increase your wood economy significantly

Interactions / Opinions / Inner Conflicts

We have made a number of changes to the Interactions Simulation between Tribe Member to improve the way Factions form and grow. This should enable Inner Conflicts to happen more regularly.

The Tribe member opinions now do not gravitate to all positive opinions anymore. This should provide a more diverse opinion landscape that sets the stage for various Inner Conflicts.

It is still very much work in progress, as we are waiting to see how these changes affect your runs. There will be an additional batch of content and balancing changes for this in the 1.0 launch.

Building Upgrades

Added Trade Upgrades

Did changes to many Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4 upgrades to make specifically late-game upgrades more impactful

Adjusted the cost for Tier 3 and Tier 4 to account for different play-styles and available resources

Events

Adjusted and added Events, this includes for example: Added a new event category called an Event Cluster. During your run, you may encounter strange beings in search of a new home. It is up to you to decide if helping them is worth the cost. New events for when cohesion is low and when discontent high Improvements and balancing adjustments to many other events A few new event artworks



Night Horn

The Night Horn automation is turned on from the start of the game now

Notifications

Added a new notification to provide more information during [spoiler]the Cataclysm[/spoiler]

Buildings now have small shadows where they meet the ground

General

Hunters now deliver food after getting two animals instead of four

Added a Food Icon to show the location of the Animal-Herds in the Strategy-View

Shadow death now has a much higher chance when the fire is out and wood is 0, to make failed runs end faster

Added Windowed mode

As always many bug fixes, UI improvements and performance optimisation

We are very grateful for all your feedback throughout this Early Access period. It allowed us to bring the game to its best possible state. We now feel ready to proceed with the release of 1.0, with some significant, and highly-requested additions.

The biggest change we want to highlight is the introduction of Player Progression. New players can look forward to completing early-game goals for Score points. Completing those goals and achieving other feats during a run, contributes to a gradual unlock of different perks and systems that can be used in the next playthrough. For the more initiated, new Challenge Levels will give you some demanding obstacles to overcome, enhancing your sense of mastery of The Tribe Must Survive. Expect more details on these features on a related update ahead of the release.

To wrap this all up, a new Ending scene will be added as a reward for people who complete a successful run and the mysterious Red Tree Spiritual Aspects will now be available to unlock.



As always, don't hesitate to join in our Discord server and leave a review about the game on Steam.

And remember; whatever it takes... The Tribe Must Survive!

- The Tribe Must Survive Team