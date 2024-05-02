🖥️ Enhanced Resolution Options + Full Screen Modes + Bug Fixes 🖥️ - May 3

🖥️ Full Screen and Resolution Enhancements
Fixed issue where seesaw mod was not working on different resolutions.
Changed the "Is Borderless" option to a dropdown for "Full-Screen Mode". Options include Full Screen, Full Screen (Borderless), and Windowed.
- When Full Screen is selected, the resolution dropdown only shows resolutions that match the aspect ratio of the native display (to prevent stretching). This full screen mode is also known as “exclusive full screen”.
- Full Screen (borderless) and Windowed will show all available resolutions up to and including the native resolution.
- Note that Full Screen (borderless and not borderless) does not do any letterboxing to render the game at your native resolution.
Fixed autoplay breaking with resolution changes
Fixed seesaw being broken with resolution changes
🛠️ Other Fixes and Improvements
- Fixed deleting Steam map packs resulting in “ghost” song panels
- Fixed skin editor not allowing the skin creator’s name to be changed.
- Increased the size of in-game chat slightly.
- Skin editor now will only accept sprites that have image dimensions of power of 2 (e.g., 256x256, 512x512, …) to reduce the number of issues with texture loading.
- Fixed difficulty sliders displaying the wrong values for newer maps.
