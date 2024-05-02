Weekly Update (V0.4.0)

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/a85dd035d0564ef927b036eb48ffa4723f604e17.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/123d044193f16f49d35ae08cc422d09c66ae9f5e.png)[/url]
- 2 new cars added.
- New chunks added to Unending Timber.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/11ee6c0707a6210e9e8a61afe74fe66a5e58c7a8.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/9e22e1735bad9987afd3afd03eb0ad520bc65497.png)[/url]
- Owned cars no longer appear in card packs.
- sticker max size increased (old max -> 20 new max -> 100)
- paint brush max size increased (old max -> 30 new max -> 100)
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/052fda1c3dce9726073eb5a515093e0fa2c1dacf.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/978074b2daf16a65919c3a2b3945696dd2a48e8e.png)[/url]
- Small fixes to the car controller.
- Small fixes to the online system.
New Cars
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/e74adf41e4585b8a6c98912bb52b3807cad4c643.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/3d5ecacb2a149357603532c8047976f134253a9b.png)[/url]
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/300fa5234dea898b216d25d52bca7393de45369c.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44799130/a707c0c078350ad16d2ac21ddc2dc24493124e74.png)[/url]
Changed files in this update