Update 1.601.0 – in search for more performance

Hello Sea Mayors!

Today we’re releasing next in line of updates for Aquatico. Backbone of this update is new pack of optimizations. Since last one was added, we’ve identified few new avenues that can help in further increasing the performance of the game. Mainly, switch between ocean floor level and upper dome level wasn’t properly managed, plus upper dome level now has majority of the same optimizatons present with models on the ocean floor level.

Improvements include some level of distance tweaks, corrections to shadow drawing, and a lot of optimizations to raw 3D models of buildings, corals and fish. All combined it will help with frame rate, especially in later stages of the game, and while using dome level camera view.

Besides that, this update also includes numerous bugfixes and the addition of three different keyboard layouts, something that was frequently asked for by the players.

CHANGELOG

ADDED: Selection between QWERTY, AZERTY and QWERTZ keyboard layouts

OPTIMIZED: Lots of 3D models of buildings, corals, fish and other ingame objects

IMPROVED: Overall game performance while using dome level camera view

FIXED: Label on production bonus bar now has correctly added global bonus included

FIXED: Shadows on numerous 3D models are now enabled/disabled at correct LODs

Hopefully v1601.0 helps all of you and makes for a better playthrough experience!

Keep an eye on your oxygen levels!