Major Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1282 (b14243395)

A new major update [1.0.0.1282 (b14243395)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
-
Civil War
- Event: Make Player choose allegiance for Civil War
- 8 different main ways to end the game relating to civil war
- 13 different minor ways for civil war to end
- Emperor has 6 totally unique units
- Emperor as a faction with its own armies
- 30 civil war related events
- 3 new war types
- Main Path to Victory now finalized
- Isolationist Path to win before Civil War
- New Civil War illustrations
-
Difficulty level Choice
- Apprentice: No change
- Bourgeois: AI gets no worker efficiency drop, small production bonus
- Maested: Same as previous, but bonus bigger and few free buildings
-
14 new tradition related events
-
Law Unites Us All -tradition
-
Incident type text to added to Incident indicator
-
Slander and Propaganda actions have proper notification events
-
Show Army UI when clicking a garrisoned army under siege
-
Notification on conflict planning when opponent can bring more units
-
Show upcoming siege assault progress in army control panel
-
New crest icons, organized in categories
-
New Character names
-
New Feudalism map mode functionality
-
New War map mode functionality
-
System event for a Commander without an army
-
System event for an army without a Commander
-
New Steam achievements
-
Event choices show in black if your choice would cause you to lose tradition points
-
Events can now change relations to someone’s vassals and their vassals
-
Conflict resolution has unit direction pointer
-
Keeper of Secrets and Seers of Old companion art
-
Show trait based passive effects in character conflict card
-
Tip for character customization in landing
Updated
-
Armies in War View now show Commander Icons instead of Crests
-
Assign Military Conflict illustrations
-
Polaxers unit name update
-
Windows command prompt removed from the game
-
Landing flow, readability, typos and text spacing adjusted
-
A variety of minor event variable adjustments
-
Improve Social and Military unit tooltips
-
Improve conflict planning
-
Improve military conflict result screen
-
Trade Delegation button shows a reason why it can’t be sent
-
New checkboxes in Production View
-
Clicking on Army Icon in the War View now centers the map on the army location
-
Show Diplomacy type on Palatine token in social conflict
-
Change unit names in Dozen Peers tradition into Palatine and Palatines
-
Show only max range value for ranged weapons, change melee attack effects different from ranged attack effects
-
Conflict planning tooltip and unit counter improvements
-
Army to disband if only commander is alive or if commander dies
-
Victory Conditions new Illustrations and UI tweaks
-
Coat of arms minor improvements
-
Show negative tradition icons in events, if choice is negative for you
-
World map textures update
-
World map sounds update
-
Mediate and Request Mediation UI improvements
-
Reduced probability for few events that were more likely to happen than others
-
Autoresolve math simulation improved
-
New Military Morale indicator in conflict resolution
-
New melee attack FX for conflict resolution
-
Little Toe Tradition has new effects
-
Tradition based units and companions rebalanced
-
Road to Victory screen text update
- Victory Screen texts updated
- Victory Screen has the timeline bar both at bottom and top
-
Clicking on Army Icon in the War View now centers the map on the army location
-
Checkboxes in Production View
-
Durations of event relations changes unified
-
Tradition Ready window has scrollbar for longer texts
-
Pregnancy event has new image
-
Armies don’t appear on top of widgets
-
Fiefdom View has now also text for Building and Production tabs
-
Change unit stats in UI to match damage done in conflict
-
Disable siege assault button on Conquered fiefdoms
-
New production balance
-
Farmers base production 3->2,5
-
Vineyard basic wages of crops 0.4 -> 0.5
- Appellation +25% -> 15%
- Vintage 20% ->10%
- Wine Alchemy 20% -> 10%
- Noble Rot 20% -> 10%
- Ice Grapes 20% ->10%
-
Herdsmen basic wages of crops 0.4 -> 0.5
- Base consumption of crops 0.25 -> 0.5
-
Masons:
- Quarry +25% -> +15%
- Opus Caementicium +25% -> +15%
- Sawmill +20% -> +15%
- Architect +10% -> +0%
- Wind Sawmills +10% -> +20%
- Regulated Training +0% -> +20%
-
Freeholders:
- Free Pastures: Crops consumption -10% -> -25%
- Groom Housing: Crop consumption -25% -> 0%
-
Winemakers:
- Dilution chambers: Grapes consumptions +50% -> 0
- Cooperage: Grapes consumptions 0% -> +25%
- Aging Tuns: Grapes consumption +50% -> +25%
- Dessert Wines: Wine production +10% -> +15%
- Grapes consumptions -10% -> -15%
- Alchemical Laboratory: Wine production 0 -> +10%, grapes consumptions 0 -> -10%
-
Miners:
- Instantly consume 0,25 horses
- Flatdom now requires Fire Setting
- Whim Gin horse consumption 0 -> +25%
- Trolley Way horse consumption 0 -> +50%
- Deep Digging horse consumption 0 -> +25%
- Geological Prospecting +25% -> +15%
-
Scholars:
- Pumice Treatment livestock consumption -25% -> -20%
-
Smiths:
- Base ore consumption 2,5 -> 2
- Cupellation ore consumption -25% -> 0
- Blast Furnace ore consumption +50% -> +25%
-
Crafters:
- Spinning Camillas production bonus +50% -> +25%
- Jeweller consumption penalty 0 -> +25%
-
Work efficiency improvement speed 2x
-
-
New building cost rebalance
-
Total costs changed:
- Crops 10300 -> 10800
- Grapes 1200 -> 3800
- Livestock 2600 -> 5250
- Materials 38500 -> 28000
- Metal ore 6000 -> 11500
- Horses 557 -> 1277
- Steel 5000 -> 6775
- Wine 2100 -> 3000
- Luxuries 255 -> 675
- Parchment 1700 -> 3150
- Gold 18500 -> 13500
-
New costs more heavily reflect building Tier
-
New costs more heavily reflect building and costs use related resources
-
Some upgrades might be cheaper than others in the same tier but take longer time
-
-
Tradition costs rebalanced, ~20% cheaper
- First steps: no change
- Second steps: no change
- Third step when reaching end of chain: 500 -> 400
- Third step when just a midstep: 250 -> 200
- Fourth step when end of chain: 500 -> 300
-
Experience points gained from actions rebalanced
- Training skills every second day gain 5 -> 2
- Court based skill frequency changed from every 30 days to every 10 days
- Trade delegation skill gain for cities visited changed from 2 -> 5
- Training still fastest, but a lot closer to others now
Fixed
- Game crash when loading save
- AI won’t spam armies close to home anymore
- AI not conquering fiefdom if player doesn’t raise garrison
- Start Siege Offensive AI action handled better when no enemy is present
- Unnecessary siege slowdown production text removed from production view
- Can’t start peace negotiations under certain circumstances
- Skill icons missing tooltip
- Can’t cancel army send home command after defeat
- War score requirement stops surrendering
- Tooltip stays on screen
- After customizing character in landing, none is visually selected, but one still is
- Character Traits in events highlighted incorrectly from choices
- Can't start Title War
- Male gender symbol did not reset to female symbol when rerolling family
- Can press Assault button on conquered fiefdom
- AI Official Visit relation changes had durations with 365-day calendar
- Courtship not advancing because other leaves for other delegation
- Overloaded Wagon event pops less frequently
- Bad Trading Manners conflict had attacker/defender in wrong order
- War declaration log text has participants the wrong way around
- Social stamina not counter correctly
- Small family member list in tutorial
- Text wrap issue in Victory Screen
- Text Wrap issue in Building Ready Screen
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Building constructed notification might not show
- Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
- Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
- Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict Resolution
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
Changed files in this update