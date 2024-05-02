Major Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1282 (b14243395)

A new major update [1.0.0.1282 (b14243395)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

Tip for character customization in landing

Keeper of Secrets and Seers of Old companion art

Events can now change relations to someone’s vassals and their vassals

Event choices show in black if your choice would cause you to lose tradition points

System event for an army without a Commander

System event for a Commander without an army

New crest icons, organized in categories

Notification on conflict planning when opponent can bring more units

Show Army UI when clicking a garrisoned army under siege

Slander and Propaganda actions have proper notification events

Incident type text to added to Incident indicator

Law Unites Us All -tradition

Updated

Armies in War View now show Commander Icons instead of Crests

Assign Military Conflict illustrations

Polaxers unit name update

Windows command prompt removed from the game

Landing flow, readability, typos and text spacing adjusted

A variety of minor event variable adjustments

Improve Social and Military unit tooltips

Improve conflict planning

Improve military conflict result screen

Trade Delegation button shows a reason why it can’t be sent

New checkboxes in Production View

Clicking on Army Icon in the War View now centers the map on the army location

Show Diplomacy type on Palatine token in social conflict

Change unit names in Dozen Peers tradition into Palatine and Palatines

Show only max range value for ranged weapons, change melee attack effects different from ranged attack effects

Conflict planning tooltip and unit counter improvements

Army to disband if only commander is alive or if commander dies

Victory Conditions new Illustrations and UI tweaks

Coat of arms minor improvements

Show negative tradition icons in events, if choice is negative for you

World map textures update

World map sounds update

Mediate and Request Mediation UI improvements

Reduced probability for few events that were more likely to happen than others

Autoresolve math simulation improved

New Military Morale indicator in conflict resolution

New melee attack FX for conflict resolution

Little Toe Tradition has new effects

Tradition based units and companions rebalanced

Road to Victory screen text update Victory Screen texts updated

Victory Screen has the timeline bar both at bottom and top

Checkboxes in Production View

Durations of event relations changes unified

Tradition Ready window has scrollbar for longer texts

Pregnancy event has new image

Armies don’t appear on top of widgets

Fiefdom View has now also text for Building and Production tabs

Change unit stats in UI to match damage done in conflict

Disable siege assault button on Conquered fiefdoms

New production balance Farmers base production 3->2,5

Vineyard basic wages of crops 0.4 -> 0.5 Appellation +25% -> 15% Vintage 20% ->10% Wine Alchemy 20% -> 10% Noble Rot 20% -> 10% Ice Grapes 20% ->10%

Herdsmen basic wages of crops 0.4 -> 0.5 Base consumption of crops 0.25 -> 0.5

Masons: Quarry +25% -> +15% Opus Caementicium +25% -> +15% Sawmill +20% -> +15% Architect +10% -> +0% Wind Sawmills +10% -> +20% Regulated Training +0% -> +20%

Freeholders: Free Pastures: Crops consumption -10% -> -25% Groom Housing: Crop consumption -25% -> 0%

Winemakers: Dilution chambers: Grapes consumptions +50% -> 0 Cooperage: Grapes consumptions 0% -> +25% Aging Tuns: Grapes consumption +50% -> +25% Dessert Wines: Wine production +10% -> +15% Grapes consumptions -10% -> -15% Alchemical Laboratory: Wine production 0 -> +10%, grapes consumptions 0 -> -10%

Miners: Instantly consume 0,25 horses Flatdom now requires Fire Setting Whim Gin horse consumption 0 -> +25% Trolley Way horse consumption 0 -> +50% Deep Digging horse consumption 0 -> +25% Geological Prospecting +25% -> +15%

Scholars: Pumice Treatment livestock consumption -25% -> -20%

Smiths: Base ore consumption 2,5 -> 2 Cupellation ore consumption -25% -> 0 Blast Furnace ore consumption +50% -> +25%

Crafters: Spinning Camillas production bonus +50% -> +25% Jeweller consumption penalty 0 -> +25%

Work efficiency improvement speed 2x

New building cost rebalance Total costs changed: Crops 10300 -> 10800 Grapes 1200 -> 3800 Livestock 2600 -> 5250 Materials 38500 -> 28000 Metal ore 6000 -> 11500 Horses 557 -> 1277 Steel 5000 -> 6775 Wine 2100 -> 3000 Luxuries 255 -> 675 Parchment 1700 -> 3150 Gold 18500 -> 13500

New costs more heavily reflect building Tier

New costs more heavily reflect building and costs use related resources

Some upgrades might be cheaper than others in the same tier but take longer time

Tradition costs rebalanced, ~20% cheaper First steps: no change

Second steps: no change

Third step when reaching end of chain: 500 -> 400

Third step when just a midstep: 250 -> 200

Fourth step when end of chain: 500 -> 300