MAJOR Great Houses of Calderia update for 2 May 2024

Major Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1282 (b14243395)

A new major update [1.0.0.1282 (b14243395)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Civil War

    • Event: Make Player choose allegiance for Civil War
    • 8 different main ways to end the game relating to civil war
    • 13 different minor ways for civil war to end
    • Emperor has 6 totally unique units
    • Emperor as a faction with its own armies
    • 30 civil war related events
    • 3 new war types
    • Main Path to Victory now finalized
    • Isolationist Path to win before Civil War
    • New Civil War illustrations

  • Difficulty level Choice

    • Apprentice: No change
    • Bourgeois: AI gets no worker efficiency drop, small production bonus
    • Maested: Same as previous, but bonus bigger and few free buildings

  • 14 new tradition related events

  • Law Unites Us All -tradition

  • Incident type text to added to Incident indicator

  • Slander and Propaganda actions have proper notification events

  • Show Army UI when clicking a garrisoned army under siege

  • Notification on conflict planning when opponent can bring more units

  • Show upcoming siege assault progress in army control panel

  • New crest icons, organized in categories

  • New Character names

  • New Feudalism map mode functionality

  • New War map mode functionality

  • System event for a Commander without an army

  • System event for an army without a Commander

  • New Steam achievements

  • Event choices show in black if your choice would cause you to lose tradition points

  • Events can now change relations to someone’s vassals and their vassals

  • Conflict resolution has unit direction pointer

  • Keeper of Secrets and Seers of Old companion art

  • Show trait based passive effects in character conflict card

  • Tip for character customization in landing

Updated

  • Armies in War View now show Commander Icons instead of Crests

  • Assign Military Conflict illustrations

  • Polaxers unit name update

  • Windows command prompt removed from the game

  • Landing flow, readability, typos and text spacing adjusted

  • A variety of minor event variable adjustments

  • Improve Social and Military unit tooltips

  • Improve conflict planning

  • Improve military conflict result screen

  • Trade Delegation button shows a reason why it can’t be sent

  • New checkboxes in Production View

  • Clicking on Army Icon in the War View now centers the map on the army location

  • Show Diplomacy type on Palatine token in social conflict

  • Change unit names in Dozen Peers tradition into Palatine and Palatines

  • Show only max range value for ranged weapons, change melee attack effects different from ranged attack effects

  • Conflict planning tooltip and unit counter improvements

  • Army to disband if only commander is alive or if commander dies

  • Victory Conditions new Illustrations and UI tweaks

  • Coat of arms minor improvements

  • Show negative tradition icons in events, if choice is negative for you

  • World map textures update

  • World map sounds update

  • Mediate and Request Mediation UI improvements

  • Reduced probability for few events that were more likely to happen than others

  • Autoresolve math simulation improved

  • New Military Morale indicator in conflict resolution

  • New melee attack FX for conflict resolution

  • Little Toe Tradition has new effects

  • Tradition based units and companions rebalanced

  • Road to Victory screen text update

    • Victory Screen texts updated
    • Victory Screen has the timeline bar both at bottom and top

  • Clicking on Army Icon in the War View now centers the map on the army location

  • Checkboxes in Production View

  • Durations of event relations changes unified

  • Tradition Ready window has scrollbar for longer texts

  • Pregnancy event has new image

  • Armies don’t appear on top of widgets

  • Fiefdom View has now also text for Building and Production tabs

  • Change unit stats in UI to match damage done in conflict

  • Disable siege assault button on Conquered fiefdoms

  • New production balance

    • Farmers base production 3->2,5

    • Vineyard basic wages of crops 0.4 -> 0.5

      • Appellation +25% -> 15%
      • Vintage 20% ->10%
      • Wine Alchemy 20% -> 10%
      • Noble Rot 20% -> 10%
      • Ice Grapes 20% ->10%

    • Herdsmen basic wages of crops 0.4 -> 0.5

      • Base consumption of crops 0.25 -> 0.5

    • Masons:

      • Quarry +25% -> +15%
      • Opus Caementicium +25% -> +15%
      • Sawmill +20% -> +15%
      • Architect +10% -> +0%
      • Wind Sawmills +10% -> +20%
      • Regulated Training +0% -> +20%

    • Freeholders:

      • Free Pastures: Crops consumption -10% -> -25%
      • Groom Housing: Crop consumption -25% -> 0%

    • Winemakers:

      • Dilution chambers: Grapes consumptions +50% -> 0
      • Cooperage: Grapes consumptions 0% -> +25%
      • Aging Tuns: Grapes consumption +50% -> +25%
      • Dessert Wines: Wine production +10% -> +15%
      • Grapes consumptions -10% -> -15%
      • Alchemical Laboratory: Wine production 0 -> +10%, grapes consumptions 0 -> -10%

    • Miners:

      • Instantly consume 0,25 horses
      • Flatdom now requires Fire Setting
      • Whim Gin horse consumption 0 -> +25%
      • Trolley Way horse consumption 0 -> +50%
      • Deep Digging horse consumption 0 -> +25%
      • Geological Prospecting +25% -> +15%

    • Scholars:

      • Pumice Treatment livestock consumption -25% -> -20%

    • Smiths:

      • Base ore consumption 2,5 -> 2
      • Cupellation ore consumption -25% -> 0
      • Blast Furnace ore consumption +50% -> +25%

    • Crafters:

      • Spinning Camillas production bonus +50% -> +25%
      • Jeweller consumption penalty 0 -> +25%

    • Work efficiency improvement speed 2x

  • New building cost rebalance

    • Total costs changed:

      • Crops 10300 -> 10800
      • Grapes 1200 -> 3800
      • Livestock 2600 -> 5250
      • Materials 38500 -> 28000
      • Metal ore 6000 -> 11500
      • Horses 557 -> 1277
      • Steel 5000 -> 6775
      • Wine 2100 -> 3000
      • Luxuries 255 -> 675
      • Parchment 1700 -> 3150
      • Gold 18500 -> 13500

    • New costs more heavily reflect building Tier

    • New costs more heavily reflect building and costs use related resources

    • Some upgrades might be cheaper than others in the same tier but take longer time

  • Tradition costs rebalanced, ~20% cheaper

    • First steps: no change
    • Second steps: no change
    • Third step when reaching end of chain: 500 -> 400
    • Third step when just a midstep: 250 -> 200
    • Fourth step when end of chain: 500 -> 300

  • Experience points gained from actions rebalanced

    • Training skills every second day gain 5 -> 2
    • Court based skill frequency changed from every 30 days to every 10 days
    • Trade delegation skill gain for cities visited changed from 2 -> 5
    • Training still fastest, but a lot closer to others now

Fixed

  • Game crash when loading save
  • AI won’t spam armies close to home anymore
  • AI not conquering fiefdom if player doesn’t raise garrison
  • Start Siege Offensive AI action handled better when no enemy is present
  • Unnecessary siege slowdown production text removed from production view
  • Can’t start peace negotiations under certain circumstances
  • Skill icons missing tooltip
  • Can’t cancel army send home command after defeat
  • War score requirement stops surrendering
  • Tooltip stays on screen
  • After customizing character in landing, none is visually selected, but one still is
  • Character Traits in events highlighted incorrectly from choices
  • Can't start Title War
  • Male gender symbol did not reset to female symbol when rerolling family
  • Can press Assault button on conquered fiefdom
  • AI Official Visit relation changes had durations with 365-day calendar
  • Courtship not advancing because other leaves for other delegation
  • Overloaded Wagon event pops less frequently
  • Bad Trading Manners conflict had attacker/defender in wrong order
  • War declaration log text has participants the wrong way around
  • Social stamina not counter correctly
  • Small family member list in tutorial
  • Text wrap issue in Victory Screen
  • Text Wrap issue in Building Ready Screen

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Building constructed notification might not show
  • Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
  • Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
  • Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict Resolution
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

