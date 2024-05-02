War Thunder Steam Community Spotlight — 7th Edition!

Share · View all patches · Build 14243373 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 11:59:02 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the 7th edition of the War Thunder Steam Community Spotlight!

The War Thunder Steam Community Management Team have seen some of your awesome screenshots and artwork uploaded to the Steam Community Hub! Once again, we’ve collected our favorites and wanted to share them with all of you. Want more? Also check out the previous 6 editions for more cool content.

We have also picked our favorites from the below list to receive the special “Steam Snail” decal. Check Special > Snails > “Steam Snail” to see if you have it.

Let’s take a look!

Here we have a really cool Luftwaffe Tornado IDS in 1/32 size! In the background is also the Tornado IDS MFG in the game. We really like the painted details on this model, great work here.

[By kolobok228191](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3175980263 style=button)

The B-17G Flying Fortress is a legendary WWII bomber that we’ve all come to know. What’s more legendary though is this fantastic pencil drawing of this aircraft. We’re a big fan of this drawing, keep up the good work!

[By danidew](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3160076080 style=button)

The same author from above has drawn an M1A2 Abrams with pencil! The details on the turret and overall drawing are really nice. Brilliant work yet again!

[By danidew](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3173301506 style=button)

An amazing drawing of the Elefant! This one was painted with a needle pen, colored lead and markers. Well done!

[By 7](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3159776357 style=button)

The F-14A model, with the same variant from the game in the background. This is in the tiny 1/144 size. Looks cool, nice!

[By James Bond HUN](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3149844043 style=button)

This is a drawing of the Tempest Mk.V intercepting a V1. Looks like it’s been knocked off course, this is a really good drawing here bringing out our imagination. Fantastic!

[By The past is like smoke](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3164246449 style=button)

We love this awesome drawing of the M1A1 Abrams and this model as well, all displayed in front of the vehicle in-game as well. We can tell you’re an Abrams fan!

[By HAHaha](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3167434126 style=button)

Here’s the premium T-80UD that we recently added in the Alpha Strike major update! A great model here, nice work!

[By Дед оутcайдик](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3185269244 style=button)

The cool Swedish Strf 9040C! This model features some weathering which also looks really good. And of course the in-game model in the background for comparison. Nice work!

[By Havanaise2](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3163995764 style=button)

Here we have an awesome drawing of our official wallpaper seen here. It really does look good, we’re a big fan of it, good job!

[By 注肉水](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3159725002 style=button)

The almighty Sturmtiger with its huge cannon. STURMTA! This drawing looks cool, we can’t wait to see the finished version!

[By ThePolishCanadian](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3159560120 style=button)

In the Air Superiority update, we released Volcano Valley for aircraft. It has volcanoes and beautiful landscapes, which is captured here in this really cool screenshot. Good work!

[By Levi o Lusitano](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3170191260 style=button)

The awesome Cromwell Mk.I on the Fire Arc map. A really good pencil drawing here, nice!

[By Gybby3](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3140902307 style=button)

The Leopard 2A7 is a formidable tank, and this background here certainly spices up the screenshot. Very cool!

[By GRIFON](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3130803907 style=button)

Here’s 3 awesome aircraft drawn in a really cool style. We love this, good job!

[By random_mesincuci](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3207485794 style=button)

The small L3/33 CC, with a pencil for scale. Nice!

[By .Gasshik](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3160495805 style=button)

An absolutely stunning drawing of the F-16C, this looks amazing, nice!

[By wayfaring_stranger_cn](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3162363067 style=button)

A screenshot vs drawing comparison, great art that we’re a fan of!

[By CorsaRoman](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3164001614 style=button)

And last but not least, a very nice pencil drawing of the Zero! Perfect.

[By Tilkidud](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3152194696 style=button)

That's all for now!

The wonderful work created by our community that we have shared has been posted to the War Thunder Community Hub — make sure you check it out and even share your own creations that we may feature here in the Community Spotlight! We look forward to seeing you next time!

