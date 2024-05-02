SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.532.85622

Hey everyone! We're keeping a close eye on the valuable feedback you're giving us, which is why we're delivering another quick hotfix. We're looking into some other things that were mentioned and we'd like to kindly ask for a bit of your patience until we manage to adequately sort them out.

Fixed the issue where the prisoner could be locked in combat mode after dropping ranged weapons.

Fixed the issue where base building walls sometimes could not be placed on inclined terrain.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to install the vehicle inventory expansion attachment in service mode on other vehicles than Rager.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to put the Dirtbike on the Car Jack when it is missing the rear wheel.

Fixed an issue where dropping items to the vicinity from the vehicle inventory would not work when the vehicle has an inventory expansion attachment installed.

Fixed an issue where the passenger camera would change to a smaller FOV when the vehicle is going really fast.

Fixed an issue with the collision of the big raft inventory expansion.

Fixed an issue where the owner of a base building element wasn't properly shown in drone mode.

Fixed an issue where the prisoner would randomly T-pose when mounting a big raft passenger slot.

Vehicle inventory expansion collisions are now disabled when there is no vehicle inventory expansion installed.

Fixed an issue where entering the raft option from the context menu would not execute correctly.

Fixed an issue with the bunny slippers panini in first person.

Fixed and issue where base building elements and the grill grid would not interact properly.

Fixed the issue where dropping chests from vehicles would destroy BB elements.

Flying vehicle cheat detection will now kick the player instead of banning them.

Adjusted the drift of the SUP and the Small Raft when moving forward with each paddle cycle.

Implemented puppet health multiplier server setting.

The setting will be located under the [World] section of the server settings. With this setting, players will have the option to globally modify the health of the puppets. Also, this setting will not require a server restart for it to take effect as the setting dynamically modifies the health of puppets on the server and multiplies it with the value that you set. Here's some more info on the range of the values for it:

scum.PuppetHealthMultiplier

Default value - 1.0

Min. value - 0.01

Max. value - 100.0

Quick note - the default health values for various puppet types stay the same. This means that muscular/heavy puppets will always have more health in comparison with the skinny puppets, regardless of the multiplier that you set.

Also, suicide puppets will be affected by the health modification, so make sure to take that into account in order to avoid any surprises.

Known bugs