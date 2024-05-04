 Skip to content

MechaLeague update for 4 May 2024

Update 14: Bots

Update 14: Bots · Build 14243276

As you might have guessed from the title we've added bots to the game.
When there are 3 or fewer human players in the Triple Trials game mode 1-3 bots will join the match to make things a bit more exciting (you might recognise one from the tutorial ːsteamhappyː)

We are also preparing for release on other platforms so you can play with people across more platforms.

Big Announcement
We are leaving early access next week!
This is also the last chance to get the Early Access Supporter dlc and bag yourself the exclusive early access cosmetics.

Other changes:

  • Changed some in-game icons
  • Fixed the position of certain cosmetics
  • Fixed the cosmetics menu buttons
  • Fixed cosmetics saving
  • Fixed asset string

Thanks for your support ːsteamthumbsupː

