Update 14: Bots

Build 14243276 · Last edited 4 May 2024

As you might have guessed from the title we've added bots to the game.

When there are 3 or fewer human players in the Triple Trials game mode 1-3 bots will join the match to make things a bit more exciting (you might recognise one from the tutorial ːsteamhappyː)

We are also preparing for release on other platforms so you can play with people across more platforms.

Big Announcement

We are leaving early access next week!

This is also the last chance to get the Early Access Supporter dlc and bag yourself the exclusive early access cosmetics.

Other changes:

Changed some in-game icons

Fixed the position of certain cosmetics

Fixed the cosmetics menu buttons

Fixed cosmetics saving

Fixed asset string

Thanks for your support ːsteamthumbsupː