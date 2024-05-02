New Update - 0.103

Share · View all patches · Build 14243095 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

The update 0.1 for Goblin Burrow Manager is finally here!

Story continuation

Your virgin ass will finally turn into a wizard! And this means two things; it's finally time for some action, and full on attack on the humans.

New species

New allies and friends. In order to conquer the human kingdom the goblins have decided to widen their range of allies by inviting death hounds into their burrow. (This is a skippable content, if you are not a fan of it)

New slaves

8 new special slaves, including 1 male slave for the first time.

New quest types

Lord will require a specifically trained slaves to succeed in the attack.

You will have to satisfy the pack leader with a specific looking slaves to satisfy his desires.

3 new rooms

VIP room for the Lord

Special room for the hounds' leader

Place to keep all of your hounds

Other

Lord's room - this one will allow him to make an appearance in the brothel, and so you can finally satisfy him in ways other than completing the quests. Once Lord enjoys himself, he will give you an extra random "Request" effect. Also there is a small chance that he will give you some extra build supplies, reputation or upgrades point.

Small improvement to the room building UI - when selecting a room you will be able to see their description and values on how they affect your slaves.

Added few props to the character view window.

Small change to the personal room with a new functionality. After reaching the middle age and becoming a virgin wizard, you will be finally able to have some action. (Place a slave on the bed)

New born left in the delivery room will slowly loss HP and die

The starvation damage to slaves HP was reduced and butcher speed slightly increased overall

Added few extra hair color variants to slaves

Auto feed option. Until now when you gathered some food but still had starving slaves, the game required that you press the "feed button", but now it is possible to toggle On/Off option to make the game feed your starving slaves the moment you get more food.

Fixed the bug where slaves shared the same customized name.

Fixed bug which caused the bridges connections to appear after relocation, even if the upgrade was not purchased.

New fairy event

The fairy will require a special ingredient for a potion.

Thanks for reading :)