Update v1.2.6731

Share · View all patches · Build 14243045 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hi again everyone.

We've just released an update to address a few issues and rein back the Ave'brenn a little bit.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the game to hang on the 'Waiting for voters' pop up in single player.

Fixed an issue with Army strength not being calculated correctly if one of your planets is taken on the same turn you try to take someone else's.

Fixed an issue that allowed fleets to bypass enemy fleets stationed in a black hole system.

Fixed a rare single-player crash.

The Ave'brenn seem to have dropped in very strongly, so we're updating them a bit to slow down their Culture spread and XP gain a bit.