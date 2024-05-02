Update v1.2.6731

Hi again everyone.
We've just released an update to address a few issues and rein back the Ave'brenn a little bit.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the game to hang on the 'Waiting for voters' pop up in single player.
- Fixed an issue with Army strength not being calculated correctly if one of your planets is taken on the same turn you try to take someone else's.
- Fixed an issue that allowed fleets to bypass enemy fleets stationed in a black hole system.
- Fixed a rare single-player crash.
Balance Updates
The Ave'brenn seem to have dropped in very strongly, so we're updating them a bit to slow down their Culture spread and XP gain a bit.
- 'Keepers of Ave'brenn': Increased the cost to trigger the factions Faith ability to 15 (from 12).
- Fanatic: Decreased XP gained for using Rain Fire to 20 (from 25).
- Seeker: Reduced XP gain per discovered system to 6 (from 8).
Changed files in this update