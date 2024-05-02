What was, what is, and what will be

Hello, and first and foremost, thank you for being part of this journey thus far. The No-Name Project began over a year ago, around February, born out of my frustration with the lack of enjoyable games at the time. It started as a doodled idea on a piece of paper and soon evolved into a demo on itch.io. Despite initially facing rejection, with many ignoring my emails, one person did take notice (hi Cleff). Since then, I've dedicated almost all my free time to updating the game, constantly generating new ideas day in and day out. It was the most fulfilling period of my life, filled with the joy of writing and publishing idea after idea, until one day...

As summer approached, I seized the opportunity to work on a substantial project that also utilized the skills I acquired in college. It seemed like the perfect job at the time, with the earnings intended to further develop and update the game. However, as my workload increased, my time for the game diminished. What once were daily updates became weekly, then monthly, and now bi-monthly. Nevertheless, I remain committed to enhancing the game in my spare time and adding more content, though I apologize for the recent lack thereof.

Today, I'm thrilled to announce the release of the first game that inspired The No-Name Project: "Will I Survive Tonight?" This game delves into the events that transpired in your house centuries ago, offering hints about the location of the Mirror World and other historical occurrences. You can find it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2940420/Will_I_Survive_Tonight

Thank you for joining me on this journey, and for your continued support. Together, we'll soon expand and unveil more content! Wishing you a fulfilling life ahead!