- Bug Fix - Added new save data variable to track total shards collected
- Updated Settings UI in Options Menu
- Update to Ghost Fire/Triple Fire VFX & Circular Saw VFX
- Minor polishes and fixes
Warriors of Nova Thera Playtest update for 2 May 2024
2nd May Playtest Changes
