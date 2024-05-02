 Skip to content

Warriors of Nova Thera Playtest update for 2 May 2024

2nd May Playtest Changes

Build 14242883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix - Added new save data variable to track total shards collected
  • Updated Settings UI in Options Menu
  • Update to Ghost Fire/Triple Fire VFX & Circular Saw VFX
  • Minor polishes and fixes

