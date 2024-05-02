 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3DMark update for 2 May 2024

3DMark Windows 2.28.8228

Share · View all patches · Build 14242816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores will not be affected.

Fixed

  • Fixed a rare issue where SystemInfo hardware information would fail to parse.
  • Fixed an issue where systems with the Microsoft OpenGL, OpenCL and Vulkan compatibility pack installed would incorrectly show as 'not supported' for Solar Bay and Wild Life Extreme.

Updated

  • SystemInfo updated to 5.72 - Updated CPUID module to attempt to solve an issue that could cause the scan to hang on some AMD-based systems.

Changed files in this update

Windows 3DMark Content Depot 223851
  • Loading history…
Windows 3DMark SI Depot 223853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link