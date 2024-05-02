3DMark Windows 2.28.8228

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores will not be affected.
Fixed
- Fixed a rare issue where SystemInfo hardware information would fail to parse.
- Fixed an issue where systems with the Microsoft OpenGL, OpenCL and Vulkan compatibility pack installed would incorrectly show as 'not supported' for Solar Bay and Wild Life Extreme.
Updated
- SystemInfo updated to 5.72 - Updated CPUID module to attempt to solve an issue that could cause the scan to hang on some AMD-based systems.
Changed files in this update