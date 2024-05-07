- Fixed broken sound effects for movement in water and sword hit
- Make ₼idŋighţ ∑∫ỹriȱŋ ambience sound work when taking over other climates
- Fix so tribe mixing works as before again
- Fix so converting units with new override-system works - no more grave riding :'-(
- Added skinned sprites for the following ₼idŋighţ units:
- Bomber
- Rammer
- Scout
- Cloak/Dinghy
- Pirate
- Mountains are correctly skinned in tech tree
The Battle of Polytopia update for 7 May 2024
Changelog Version 2.9.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS The Battle of Polytopia Depot Mac OS X Depot 874391
- Loading history…
Windows The Battle of Polytopia Depot Windows Depot 874392
- Loading history…
Linux The Battle of Polytopia Depot Linux Depot 874393
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update