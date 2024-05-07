 Skip to content

The Battle of Polytopia update for 7 May 2024

Changelog Version 2.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14242764 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed broken sound effects for movement in water and sword hit
  • Make ₼idŋighţ ∑∫ỹriȱŋ ambience sound work when taking over other climates
  • Fix so tribe mixing works as before again
  • Fix so converting units with new override-system works - no more grave riding :'-(
  • Added skinned sprites for the following ₼idŋighţ units:
  • Bomber
  • Rammer
  • Scout
  • Cloak/Dinghy
  • Pirate
  • Mountains are correctly skinned in tech tree

