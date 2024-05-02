 Skip to content

Vincent the Vampire update for 2 May 2024

Bug Fixes May 2nd 2024

Build 14242717 · Last edited by Wendy

More Vincent voice acting, outside bar camera bug fixes, Wolftent dialogue added, Rotated Vincent fix. Improved opening cutscene animations. Many other little bug fixes.

