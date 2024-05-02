Bug Fixes May 2nd 2024

More Vincent voice acting, outside bar camera bug fixes, Wolftent dialogue added, Rotated Vincent fix. Improved opening cutscene animations. Many other little bug fixes.
Vincent the Vampire update for 2 May 2024
