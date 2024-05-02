 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 2 May 2024

Update 1.5 - new weapon & more improvements!

Hey folks!

This patch optimizes the game some more, introduces a new weapon, and improves ultrawide monitor support, such as 21:9 and 28:9.

The new weapon - Remington Model 700 - is a bolt-action rifle. It has a five round magazine, is slow to fire, and ammo for it is very difficult to find, however that is made up by it's near-perfect accuracy, high damage output, and low weight - it won't slow you down nearly as much as various other magazine-fed rifles.
On the 'True' game difficulty, you can expect it to one-shot enemies with no problems.

  • added R700:

  • bolt-action rifle chambered in 7.62x51MM, with 5 rounds in the magazine, and low weight

  • what it lacks in magazine capacity, it makes up in it's near-perfect accuracy, and a mean punch

  • improved ultrawide monitor support

  • optimized lighting on the CPU side, which boosts performance by up to 25% (your mileage may vary!)

  • fixed a crash that occured when using the medkit on a difficulty that had instant death enabled or health regen disabled

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

