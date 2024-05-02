Update 1.5 - new weapon & more improvements!

Hey folks!
This patch optimizes the game some more, introduces a new weapon, and improves ultrawide monitor support, such as 21:9 and 28:9.
The new weapon - Remington Model 700 - is a bolt-action rifle. It has a five round magazine, is slow to fire, and ammo for it is very difficult to find, however that is made up by it's near-perfect accuracy, high damage output, and low weight - it won't slow you down nearly as much as various other magazine-fed rifles.
On the 'True' game difficulty, you can expect it to one-shot enemies with no problems.
added R700:
bolt-action rifle chambered in 7.62x51MM, with 5 rounds in the magazine, and low weight
what it lacks in magazine capacity, it makes up in it's near-perfect accuracy, and a mean punch
improved ultrawide monitor support
optimized lighting on the CPU side, which boosts performance by up to 25% (your mileage may vary!)
fixed a crash that occured when using the medkit on a difficulty that had instant death enabled or health regen disabled
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
