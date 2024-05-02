Last Chance to Get a Free Miststalker

[video autoplay="yes" loop="yes" muted="yes" playsinline="yes"]http://assets.albiononline.com/uploads/media/default/media/video_/media/647629901783a_720.mp4[/video]

Remember when we started giving away Miststalkers for free to everyone who logged into Albion Online? How are you enjoying yours? What? What do you mean you don’t have one yet?

Then let me say it again. Until 10:00 UTC on May 6 you can get a free Miststalker skin just by logging into Albion Online on any platform.

Once again, this is a free Swiftclaw skin for everyone.

Got it? OK, great. Then go pick up your free mount skin now, before this offer ends!