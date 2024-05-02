 Skip to content

Albion Online update for 2 May 2024

Last Chance to Get a Free Miststalker

Albion Online update for 2 May 2024

Remember when we started giving away Miststalkers for free to everyone who logged into Albion Online? How are you enjoying yours? What? What do you mean you don’t have one yet?

Then let me say it again. Until 10:00 UTC on May 6 you can get a free Miststalker skin just by logging into Albion Online on any platform.

Once again, this is a free Swiftclaw skin for everyone.

Got it? OK, great. Then go pick up your free mount skin now, before this offer ends!

 

