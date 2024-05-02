 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grow a Carrot update for 2 May 2024

Stardust Event! - Grow a Carrot

Share · View all patches · Build 14242369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To celebrate the recent release of the Moon Update, I am launching a Stardust Event!

Every hour instead of getting a normal Grow a Carrot Token, You will get a Stardust Fragment!

Stardust Fragments are just a collectibles like any other items.

You have a 20% chance to get any of the Stardust Fragment every hour!

There is:
  • Red Stardust Fragment
  • Orange Stardust Fragment
  • Yellow Stardust Fragment
  • White Stardust Fragment
  • Blue Stardust Fragment

---------------------------------

There is also a Support Stardust Fragment that is only purchasable during Stardust Event!

https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/2794860/detail/100002/

(Money earned from "Grow a Carrot" Will go towards budget for my next game :D )

---------------------------------

Also I would like to say that there will be more updates for The Moon in the near future!

Have a good day everyone! Stay safe! <3

---------------------------------

Stardust Event will end on 12th of May 2024 (Sunday)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2794861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link