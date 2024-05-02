Stardust Event! - Grow a Carrot

To celebrate the recent release of the Moon Update, I am launching a Stardust Event!
Every hour instead of getting a normal Grow a Carrot Token, You will get a Stardust Fragment!
Stardust Fragments are just a collectibles like any other items.
You have a 20% chance to get any of the Stardust Fragment every hour!
There is:
- Red Stardust Fragment
- Orange Stardust Fragment
- Yellow Stardust Fragment
- White Stardust Fragment
- Blue Stardust Fragment
---------------------------------
There is also a Support Stardust Fragment that is only purchasable during Stardust Event!
https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/2794860/detail/100002/
(Money earned from "Grow a Carrot" Will go towards budget for my next game :D )
---------------------------------
Also I would like to say that there will be more updates for The Moon in the near future!
Have a good day everyone! Stay safe! <3
Changed files in this update