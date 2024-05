Share · View all patches · Build 14242361 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 10:06:18 UTC by Wendy

Release Notes:

Fixed null ref issue when checking for an image's size, but the image doesn't exist.

Added to new Free reticles: GameSpider01 and Jose

As a thank you for your patience, and as part of my promise to do so on stream, I'm including the 2 reticles I created over 2 nights of live streams on Steam. Named after some people in our community, they are:

GameSpider01 and Jose

Thanks again, have a bandit day!

N30R1L37