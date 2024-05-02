- Resolved an issue where weeding blocks without planted grapes would cause an error.
- Corrected the loading of text color for saved bottle designs.
- Fixed a typo in the Sell panel.
- The filters of the financial chart will now reset every time the Financial panel is opened.
From Soil to Bottle update for 2 May 2024
Bug fixes v1.1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
