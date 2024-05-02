 Skip to content

From Soil to Bottle update for 2 May 2024

Bug fixes v1.1.1.1

  • Resolved an issue where weeding blocks without planted grapes would cause an error.
  • Corrected the loading of text color for saved bottle designs.
  • Fixed a typo in the Sell panel.
  • The filters of the financial chart will now reset every time the Financial panel is opened.

