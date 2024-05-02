Cards and Guns is available now!

Cards and Guns officially launches on Steam today, May 2. A top-down arena shooter roguelite, where you’ll have to defeat hordes of creatures. Choose from a variety of cards and upgrades to create unique builds and survive to the end.

Today marks the culmination of several months of dedicated development and unwavering passion. We are thrilled to present our video game to you. We've poured our hearts into creating an experience we hope you'll enjoy as much as we do. Your feedback is invaluable to us, and we eagerly anticipate hearing your thoughts. Thank you for joining us on this journey, and may you find joy in the world we've crafted.

With gratitude,

Family Devs.