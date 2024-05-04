 Skip to content

Sex of Thrones 👑 Prologue update for 4 May 2024

Bug fixes and Chinese localisation

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi gamers! 🎮

In our latest version of the game on Steam, we've fixed small bugs and improved Chinese localization. Just better gameplay! Play and enjoy! 👾🚀

