Update #28: Version 1.4.0 FINALIZING

Hello everyone and welcome to the notes of version 1.4.0, also called “The Final Patch.” After this update we consider the project to be finished and will enter maintenance mode. In short, we will cease active development of content for the game and will only periodically release small bug fix patches if any such action is required. It has been a wild couple of years and we are proud of what we have managed to achieve with the game and as always thank you to our fans for the continued support. This was initially supposed to be a small “bug fix” patch, but we decided to add a little something (or little somethings) into the mix.

So, let’s get the ball rolling on what you get in this patch.

New Additions

The base game map will now have “Night Terrors”, which will appear after day 24. These new enemies are tied to an additional elevator you might find inside Ark level 3. As for what, where and when, I will leave that for you to find out. The night terrors were originally something that a team member included as "an upcoming feature" in one of these update posts something like two years ago, probably as a mistake. I have been jokingly pestering him ever since about “when exactly are these night terrors going to be added to the game?” It seems he finally caved in.

Both Frore and Hibernus regions have been expanded a little. The player is now able to open a shortcut of sorts between the two. There are a couple of sub-locations, couple of new POIs and a food recipe to be found. “Badnews Bay” is the place to look for an initial entrance.

There are some quality of life changes as well, the most important of which is that if you are a DLC owner, you are now able to use the link towers to travel between the main map and the DLC maps provided you have invented the compass and you have opened a link tower in any DLC map. For that one person who likes to play Dysmantle on their second monitor, the game now remembers which monitor you set it to so you can rest easy.

Bugs, Balance & Buddies

Otherwise there is a massive amount of smaller and larger bug fixes. Of the larger ones, there were some huge issues with some quests being unable to be completed if you did certain things in “wrong order”, namely the DLC1 main quest during a certain link tower phase. There were also cases where the player was unable to enter the final DLC2 platform. The final larger issue was with DLC3 Isle of Doom & Isle of Mana questlines. These have been fixed. Some minor UI revisions should make some map information easier to parse and for some UI elements to work better in a variety of display resolutions.

Besides fixes, there are some tweaks and balance changes here and there. There are minor revisions of content all around the island, but these are pretty much only something that a person who has spent most of this decade working on the game would notice. Lockpicks are now cheaper, so there are a few more locked doors in the early game. Gas clouds can now (mostly) be evaporated by destroying nearby pipes from which they emanate. Most larger buildings now have fire extinguishers. There was a boring stretch of wilderness so there are now a couple of burnt cars there. Things like that.

Pets & Dungeons DLC owners should notice that their pet can’t kill them anymore, which is always a huge plus for any pet owner. We removed the collisions so you can’t be pushed down a ravine by a well meaning but otherwise oblivious buddy. Enemies will also change targets to you from a stunned pet, so you can’t use them as bait anymore. All in all the pets should also behave better, not destroying things you don’t want them to. Finally, the “Lab Guardian” boss has been replaced by a custom made one, for which we have our community moderator Arianna to thank for.

Modding & Workshop

Whew, that was almost everything, but there is still one big piece of the puzzle left. As we are ceasing active development for the game, we would like to pass on the torch to you, our fans. First of all, the modding kit is now included in the folder structure of the game. Unfortunately we're not able to provide support for using these tools, but there should be some documentation available in the kit. With these tools you are able to create new content, edit the map with our editor or just play around with cheats. Or even localize the game to your own made-up language!

Second, upon launching the game you will now have a launch option to play Dysmantle with Mods. If you launch the game this way, you will see a new button “Mods” in the main menu. From there you can enable and disable mods with ease and it also has a direct link to the…. Workshop! Steam Workshop will be enabled upon the release of this patch, so it should be easier than ever to both make, but also release modded content. We have some very talented modders in our Discord, so head there if you have any questions about the tools provided.

Final Thoughts.

There will likely be some hotfixes to this patch as it is never as simple as releasing a patch titled “final” and everything working 100%, but for content, this is it.

Kind of a weird feeling to be honest. At the same time there is a wistful sense of finality, but on the other hand a huge sense of relief as it is done. Literally done.

As for what’s next for us: In anticipation of ever more challenging projects we have increased our size from 10 people in 2020 to 14 now in 2024. We will still be developing our own engine further to make sure it can power all of our future projects. One of the projects has been revealed so far, a fantasy spin-off of Dysmantle called Dysplaced. We are now working hard on getting it ready for Early Access. We are also working on another project, but it is still far away from any sort of reveal so you will just have to stay tuned. I guess that’s all for now. Happy spring to everyone!

-Hazamuth & All of 10tons.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2430390/DYSPLACED?utm_source=steam?utm_campaign=dysmantle_update_28

Changelog

VERSION 1.4.0 - Finalizing

ADDED

The game launches on the display selected in the graphics settings.

Night Terrors (after day 24).

Ark Level 4.

Extended Frore and Hibernus regions.

Link Towers can be used to travel to DLC maps and back.

CHANGED

Showing better POI info for tougher enemies and quests.

Damage floaters are scaled down if the camera is farther.

Material drops increase has a chance to affect single material drops as well.

Made the Home Portal effect with Timed Crates a bit clearer.

World map filters button order now matches the tooltip order for gamepads and keyboard.

Misc UI tweaks.

Storage Box can now be built on ground.

Raised Katana Base DMG 15 -> 25, Damage raised per level 5 -> 6

Raised Riot Shield Base DMG 18 -> 30, Damage raised per level 4 -> 6, Replaced knockback modifier with damage deflect

Lowered Expert Lockpick cost from 15 Steel, 5 Electronics -> 8 Steel, 4 Electronics

Lowered Master Lockpick Titanium cost from 4 to 2

Lowered Rift Toolkit Mana Chunk cost from 5 to 3

Changed “A Leak at the Peak” keycard location so it won’t get lost.

All Search Efficiency Food Recipes modifiers from 11 -> 15

Last two levels of Scavenger Skill Search Efficiency modifier from 20 -> 25

Changed Buried Treasure Medal counts to 30/64/98

Multiple terrain and object fixes and changes across all content.

(DLC3) Replaced Lab Guardian boss with a more fitting encounter (thanks to arianna!)

(MODDING) ACTOR_MARKER POI type is now the default for unknown types instead of QUEST.

(MODDING) Doubled the maximum number of actors that can exist in loaded chunks of a stage at the same time (now 65536 actors).

FIXED