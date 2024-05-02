Patch 0.9.3 - New powerup added!!

This patch is a little large as I've made a number of changes to reduce the game's disk size by 40%. So now you have extra hard drive space!

The exciting addition I've added into this patch is a new powerup. My plans for patches are mostly to fix bugs and improve performance. Updates would normally include new features, but I felt like I wanted to add content and didn't want to wait till I create a new update.

Helicopter chicken to the rescue! It's quite over powered but that's the joke and part of the fun. It will cost quite a hefty amount of chickens to buy this one though.

I've noticed the game really drops in performance when there's lots of explosions. So I've been working hard to find clever ways to squeeze any optimizations I can. I hope it's better...not worse.

Man, chickens sometimes just don't want to follow you, especially in the map "Caged". Well...it's now fixed. No more running around hoping to wake up the chickens to follow you, they should now have your full attention.

I hope you have a great day, and as usual, below has the list of changes.

FEATURES:

Added new powerup "Helicopter Chicken".

UPDATES:

Reduced lightmap size.

Faster rendering of shadows.

Improved performance on explosions.

Updated highlight color for Booster cards button.

Improved performance of actor movement.

Weapon projectiles will now shoot without confirming actor can see enemy.

Reduced VRAM usage.

FIXES: