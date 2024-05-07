Update 18.04 | Python MK II

Greetings Commanders!

Update 18.04 is now available for Elite Dangerous, bringing with it our newest Elite Dangerous spacecraft, the Python Mk II! This sleek medium class ship, brought to you by the experienced engineers at Faulcon DeLacy, is a primarily focused on being a powerful combat vessel but also with advanced Supercruise Overcharge capabilities for a smoother ride! The Python Mk II is available in shipyards for all Odyssey owners on PC from 7 August or you can unlock early access today via the ARX store! Early access options come in two versions, the 'Standard' which will gives you a great framework to build upon or you can purchase the Python Mk II Stellar Pre-Built pack, an A-rated combat build to head straight into the action!

Python Mk II Stellar - 33000 ARX



Strike fear into your enemies with the Stellar edition of the Python Mk II – built ready for immediate combat encounters with a killer look.

Features:

Python Mk II Ship

High-Spec A-rated combat build

Venom Claret Paint Job

Strike Ship Kit

Python Mk II Shipyard Unlock

Python Mk II Standard - 16250 ARX



Features:

Python Mk II Ship

Python Mk II Shipyard Unlock

Purchasing a Python Mk II will provide access to the model at any appropriate vendor for credits.

In addition to the Python Mk II this update also introduces new Pre-Built Ships that will give Commanders a helping hand in a variety of new fields! These Pre-Built Ships come with everything you need to get started in a variety of objectives, from mining resources through to taking on Thargoids! These ships will help you enjoy new aspects of Elite Dangerous and can be upgraded further with new components and modules once you've learned the ropes!

Laser Mining Jumpstart Type-6 - 25500 ARX



Begin your road to riches with this pre-built Type-6.

Features:

Type-6 Transporter Ship

Specialised laser-mining loadout

2 Pre-Engineered Mining Lasers for increased efficiency

Salvage White Paint Job

12-Piece Ship Kit

Exploration Jumpstart Diamondback Explorer - 25500 ARX



Venture further into the vastness of space with this pre-built Diamondback Explorer.

Features:

Diamondback Explorer Ship

Specialised long-range space exploration loadout

Guardian Frame Shift Drive Booster

Polarity Yellow Paint Job

12-Piece Ship Kit

AX Combat Jumpstart Alliance Chieftain - 25500 ARX



Bring the pain to the Thargoids with this pre-built Alliance Chieftain - ideal for engaging with Titans and other Anti-Xeno activities.

Features:

Alliance Chieftain Ship

Specialised AX Combat Loadout

2 Guardian Gauss Cannons with full resistance to the Anti-Guardian field

Stygian Green Paint Job

12-Piece Ship Kit

To use your new Pre-Built Ship simply deploy it at any shipyard. If the ship is destroyed you can rebuy at no cost, though should you add any upgrades those will require a credit rebuy.

Store Changes

Following on from our previous newspost, the Elite Dangerous Gamestore has now been updated with new prices and with more access to the popular paint jobs that matter most to you, including the Midnight Black paint jobs! Check out the store today and customise your ships and Commanders to be truly out of this world!

Features of Note:

Added the Python Mk II.

Added pre-built ships: Python Mk II Stellar Python Mk II Standard Exploration Jumpstart Diamondback Explorer AX Combat Jumpstart Alliance Chieftain Laser Mining Jumpstart Type-6

Achilles Aerospace completes additional research on Supercruise Overcharge: A full selection of SCO Frame Shift Drives, ratings E-A and Sizes 2-7 with varying specialisations are now available at many markets across the galaxy. Engineers can now apply the Faster Boot Sequence, Shielded, and Increased Range modifications to SCO Frame Shift Drives. All existing Frame Shift Drive experimental effects can now be engineered on SCO Frame Shift Drives. The safety limits on SCO Frame Shift Drive jump range have been lifted. Please enjoy the best Frame Shift Drives humanity has ever produced.

Supercruise Overcharge balance: Heat generation has been reduced on most ships (notably making ships with low heat capacities more manageable). Heat generation has been fixed on the Dolphin and Diamondback Scout so they no longer run exceptionally cold when using Supercruise Overcharge. Adjusted the module prices of the C-class modules in line with the new suite of available SCO Frame Shift Drives.

Added full black and full white variants of the Titan Destroyed decals - these are automatically available for anyone who has earned an existing variant already.

Bugs/Adjustments

Fixed SCO heat generation being tied to frame rate.

Teammate navlock can no longer be used with SCO to teleport unintentionally long distances (but by pure power of friendship, you can still come to a quick halt without taking damage).

Fixed a crash when running out of fuel with the SCO active on an Anaconda.

Fixed instances of a crash whilst engaging Titans in solo instances.

Fixed the "Supercruise Overcharge Unavailable" statistic not being listed for FSD modules in some UI.

Fixed non-localised text appearing for ship names in the session logs when selling a stored ship.

Fixed "Not enough fuel to maintain overcharge - emergency dropping" appearing overly frequently on the info panel.

Art