Princess & Conquest update for 2 May 2024

P&C HotFix: 020524

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the inconvenience 🙇‍♂️

Size: 158 MBs

Fixes:
:swirlies: Fixed Bird Progeny causing crashes when loading maps

Changed files in this update

Windows Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
