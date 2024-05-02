 Skip to content

Beat Hazard 3 update for 2 May 2024

Galaxy Messages

Share · View all patches · Build 14241853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.394 Update

  • I've added the ability to send messages in galaxies. You can send them to all, or just your team.
  • I've also added filter buttons in the 'List Events' screen.

Cheers,
Steve

