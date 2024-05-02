 Skip to content

異世界の創造者 update for 2 May 2024

2024/05/02 update

・For the Windows version, we have added a note to the gamepad settings screen to "Turn off Steam Input."
・In the Windows version, the F11 key has been added for display clipping correction.
・English translations have been updated.

