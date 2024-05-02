(Translated by ChatGPT)
・For the Windows version, we have added a note to the gamepad settings screen to "Turn off Steam Input."
・In the Windows version, the F11 key has been added for display clipping correction.
・English translations have been updated.
異世界の創造者 update for 2 May 2024
2024/05/02 update
(Translated by ChatGPT)
