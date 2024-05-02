 Skip to content

Miners Settlement Playtest update for 2 May 2024

Build - v4.33.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14241765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 4.33.0 brings a series of exciting updates! Enjoy a revamped dialogue UX for smoother interactions, enhanced loading and login processes for quicker access, and significant improvements in memory usage for a more stable experience. We've also improved the UX of storyline quests, making your adventures even more engaging.

