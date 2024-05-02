 Skip to content

Real Life update for 2 May 2024

Update Pre-Alphas 0.0.0.2 Big Update City "Mekka"

2 May 2024

Update Pre-Alphas 0.0.0.2

Update Asset Narrative 3>3.5
Add Support gampad in quest dialoge
Add Asset Narrative Common UI
for Narrative 3.5

Update Asset 1.1.9 to 1.1.10 https://defusestudios.com/chat-groups-guilds-patch-notes/#1.1.10
Fixed external create guild panel stays in HUD mode after guild created
Fixed example player name code giving players same name

Big Update: Mekka
Completely remodeled the city of Mecca. Removed old houses and roads.
Built new roads, trying to make the road junction 1 to 1, As in google maps of the city of Mecca.
Completely replaced the landscape. Previously used when creating a new Landscape size 2-4k, now 8k to
achieving greater release and ease of construction of roads. Removed 1500km2 of landscape and added 4km2, I will build a city of 4km2.
and as I finish the center, I will gradually increase the zone, so you can better optimize the city for weak PCs.

The budget of the game has increased by 1150 dollars.
The total budget of the game is approximately 4,350 dollars

