-
Fixed an issue with subtitles not displaying properly in-game and disappearing immediately.
-
Improved visibility when partially saving puzzles in the second basement to help players figure out what's going on more quickly.
-
Fixed an issue where the in-game quality options were out of sync with the lobby.
-
Fixed an issue where shadows were not rendering correctly for options other than "Ultra" in the graphics settings.
Forbidden Art update for 2 May 2024
Forbidden Art - Patch note (v.1.3.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1166141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update