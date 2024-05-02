 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forbidden Art update for 2 May 2024

Forbidden Art - Patch note (v.1.3.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 14241539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with subtitles not displaying properly in-game and disappearing immediately.

  • Improved visibility when partially saving puzzles in the second basement to help players figure out what's going on more quickly.

  • Fixed an issue where the in-game quality options were out of sync with the lobby.

  • Fixed an issue where shadows were not rendering correctly for options other than "Ultra" in the graphics settings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1166141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link